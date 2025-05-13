Siren Biotechnology to Present Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy Data at the 2025 American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siren Biotechnology Inc., pioneers of Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy for Cancer, today announced that it will present new scientific data at the 2025 American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, taking place May 13–17 in New Orleans, LA. The company’s presentations include one oral session and two poster presentations that highlight recent scientific advances and underscore the therapeutic potential of Siren’s AAV-based immuno-gene therapy platform across solid tumor indications.

Presentation details:

Oral Presentation:

SRN-101 Universal AAV Gene Therapy for Solid Tumors.

Presenter: Dr. Nicole K. Paulk, CEO, Founder, President, Siren Biotechnology

Date/Time: May 17, 2025 | 8:00am CST

Poster Presentations:

Vectorized Interferons Provide a Robust and Sustained Transcriptional Response Over Traditional Non-Vectorized Recombinant Cytokine Therapies in Human High-Grade Glioma Cells.

Lead Author: Justin Lee, BS, Preclinical Associate Scientist

Date/Time: May 14, 2025 | 5:30 – 7:00pm CST

Identification of Pharmacologically Relevant Species for IND-Enabling Toxicology Studies by Deep Comparative Transcriptomic Profiling of PBMCs Treated with Recombinant Human Payloads.

Lead Author: Christopher Lovejoy, MS, Preclinical Associate Scientist

Date/Time: May 14, 2025 |5:30 – 7:00pm CST

“We’re excited to share our latest data with the scientific community at ASGCT, which remains the most prestigious venue for showcasing gene therapy innovations,” said Dr. Nicole K. Paulk, PhD, Siren Biotechnology’s CEO and Founder. “These presentations reflect our continued progress advancing our Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy Platform and our commitment to developing transformative therapies to treat solid tumor cancers.”

About Siren Biotechnology

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Siren Biotechnology is sounding the alarm against cancer. We are the pioneers of Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy, which combines the promise of two transformative therapeutic technologies, AAV gene therapy and cytokine immunotherapy, into a single modality which we believe will redefine how we destroy tumor cells and elicit anti-tumor immunity. Our vision is for Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy to become the standard of care for any solid tumor cancer.

