Sionna Therapeutics to Present at the 45th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference

February 24, 2025 | 
BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SION), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (CF) by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein, today announced that management will present at the 45th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available the day of the event on the “Events” page within the Investors section of Sionna’s website at https://investors.sionnatx.com/. A replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Sionna Therapeutics
Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for CF by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the CFTR protein. Sionna’s goal is to deliver differentiated medicines for people living with CF that can restore their CFTR function to as close to normal as possible by directly stabilizing CFTR’s nucleotide-binding domain 1 (NBD1), which the company believes is central to potentially unlocking dramatic improvements in clinical outcomes and quality of life for people with CF. Leveraging more than a decade of the co-founders’ research on NBD1, the company is advancing a pipeline of small molecules engineered to correct the defects caused by the F508del genetic mutation, which resides in NBD1. Sionna is also developing a portfolio of complementary CFTR modulators that are designed to work synergistically with its NBD1 stabilizers to improve CFTR function.

Sionna intends to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

Media Contact
Adam Daley
CG Life
212.253.8881
adaley@cglife.com

Investor Contact
Juliet Labadorf
ir@sionnatx.com

