Sinovac Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Late Filing of 2025 Half-Year Report

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVA) (“SINOVAC” or the “Company”), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical products in China, today announced that it has received a notification letter dated January 2, 2026 (the “Notification Letter”) from Nasdaq Listing Qualifications (“Nasdaq”), stating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5250(c)(2) since the Company did not timely file a Form 6-K containing an interim balance sheet and income statement as of the end of its second quarter of year 2025.

As previously disclosed, the Company received a delisting determination letter (the “Staff Determination”) from Nasdaq in November 2025. The Company requested a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel to appeal the Staff Determination on November 19, 2025. Nasdaq has informed the Company that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel will also consider the matter addressed in the Notification Letter at a hearing scheduled for January 8, 2026 at which the Company has been invited to present its views regarding this matter.

The Company is evaluating the Notification Letter and intends to present its plan and views to the Nasdaq Hearings Panel at the scheduled hearing with the objective of maintaining its Nasdaq listing.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's or Board's control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company and Board do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

About SINOVAC

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SINOVAC) is a China-based global biopharmaceutical company, with a mission of "supply vaccines to eliminate human diseases", the company specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of vaccines and related biological products that protect against human infectious diseases.

The company's diversified portfolio includes vaccines for influenza, viral hepatitis, varicella, Hand-Foot-Mouth disease (HFMD), poliomyelitis, pneumococcal disease, etc., of which 3 vaccines have been prequalified by WHO, including inactivated hepatitis A vaccine Healive®, Sabin-strain inactivated polio vaccine (sIPV), and varicella vaccine.

SINOVAC has a leading edge in developing vaccines to combat infectious disease outbreaks and was among the first to initiate R&D during major public health emergencies, including SARS, H5N1, H1N1, and COVID-19. The company developed the world's first inactivated SARS vaccine (Phase I completed), China's first H5N1 influenza vaccine (Panflu®), the world's first H1N1 influenza vaccine (Panflu.1®), and CoronaVac®, the most widely used inactivated COVID-19 vaccine globally.

Beyond its marketed portfolio, the company is advancing a robust pipeline that includes combination vaccines, recombinant protein vaccines and next-generation platforms such as mRNA technologies and antibodies.

With a long-standing commitment to innovation and global health, SINOVAC is expanding its global footprint by strengthening partnerships with research institutions, international organizations, and local partners. Through broader market presence, technological cooperation, and localized production, the company aims to accelerate vaccine development and supply, enhance regional access to high-quality products, and better address unmet medical needs while improving preparedness for future pandemics.

For more information, please see the Company’s website at www.sinovac.com.

