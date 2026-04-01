Sino Biological ProPure™ Endotoxin-Free Proteins: The “Invisible Guardian” of Biopharmaceuticals

HOUSTON, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of meticulous work, your cells suddenly behave unpredictably, or your mouse models develop fever and systemic inflammation during critical studies. The hidden culprit may be endotoxin, the lipopolysaccharide (LPS) from gram-negative bacteria. Even trace amounts can compromise biological products, causing adverse reactions and regulatory headaches. Endotoxin-free recombinant proteins are the solution.

What Are the Potential Risks of Endotoxin?

Endotoxin poses subtle but serious dangers. It can trigger systemic and neuroinflammatory responses in animals, distorting experimental results and potentially invalidating preclinical data. Even more concerning, endotoxin-contaminated recombinant proteins can alter cellular behavior through immunostimulatory and cytotoxic effects, leaving researchers uncertain whether observed outcomes stem from the drug candidate or impurity-induced "noise."

Endotoxin is a common contaminant in protein production. Minute quantities can provoke strong immune responses, compromise experimental accuracy, and threaten patient safety—especially in immunology, cell and gene therapy, and vaccine development. Endotoxin-free proteins are therefore critical for ensuring accuracy, safety, and regulatory compliance in sensitive applications.

A researcher confirms: "In our pharmacodynamics studies, we needed to inject recombinant proteins into mouse models. Sino Biological's endotoxin-free proteins were critical. The mice showed no pyrogenic responses or systemic toxicity, ensuring observed effects came from biological activity—not non-specific inflammation."

Excellence Built on Ultra-Low Endotoxin

According to USP <85>, endotoxin levels must fall below 0.5 EU/mL to be considered acceptable. However, this is only a baseline. Sino Biological's ProPure™ proteins, produced at the Center for Bioprocessing (C4B) in Texas, achieve levels as low as 0.05 EU/mg—with some products reaching 0.01 EU/mg—surpassing industry standards by more than 10-fold.

How Is Endotoxin Controlled?

Sino Biological ensures ultra-low endotoxin through a rigorous approach:

Prevention at the Source: Endotoxin-free plasmids and buffers, low endotoxin-affinity plasticware, and regular Clean-in-Place (CIP) principles.

Environmental Isolation: C4B maintains an " E. coli -free" principle, using no E. coli expression systems to physically eliminate contamination pathways.

-free" principle, using no expression systems to physically eliminate contamination pathways. Dual Detection: LAL and rFc testing ensure every batch is traceable and reliable.

This triple-control system reduces endotoxin risk to the detection limit, enabling customized ultra-low endotoxin protein services for drug development and preclinical research.

Sino Biological's ProPure™ endotoxin-free proteins—with standards as low as 0.05 EU/mg—remove hidden obstacles and provide a solid foundation for biopharmaceutical innovation. C4B also offers customized solutions to meet stringent endotoxin control requirements in preclinical and drug development settings.

Contact:

Sino Biological, Inc.



gmo@sinobiological.cn



www.sinobiological.com

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SOURCE Sino Biological, Inc.