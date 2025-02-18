Single-cell Omics Market Size to Reach USD 9.65 Billion By 2033

The global market value of the single-cell omics market is USD 2.15 billion in the year 2023, and by the year 2033, it will rise to USD 9.65 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16,2%. The main growth assigned to the single-cell omics market is sticking to the commonness of chronic diseases, and the huge demand for omics technology which leads to an understanding of disease progression.

Single-cell Omics Market Key Takeaways:

· North America accounted for the largest share of the global market and accounted for 47.37% of the market in 2023.

· Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 17.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

· The single-cell genomics segment was the leading revenue contributor for the market in 2023 and held 46.78% of the market share.

· The oncology segment led the single-cell omics market in 2023 with a share of 56.85% and the segment is also projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the 2024-2033 period.

· The immunology segment is projected to hold the second-fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

· The academic and research organizations segment dominated the end-user segment of the market with a 43.18% market share in 2023.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8460

Single cell omics is basically the study of individual cells rather than studying a big set of cells because it’s not always possible to analyze every cell for any disease, so here in such cases, Single Cell Omics plays an important role, which is a merger of genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, transcriptomics, and lipidomics. Omics, according to various studies of biological methods, is the study of a particular type of biomolecule or the sum of molecular processes in an organism. The applications of single-cell omics techniques include investigating basic and clinical issues in tumor biology, tumor immunology, and tumor immunotherapy.

The initiative taken for single-cell omics’ expansion is that the research center of the Institute Curie, i.e., four core facilities from the Curie CoreTech Network (custom single-cell omics, next-generation sequencing (NGS ICGEX), cytometry, and lastly, the bioinformatics platform) has officially decided to join groups and make the single-cell initiative. The main goal of this plot is to coordinate and share the resources to utilize the services and developments of single-cell technologies for the scientific community.

Another initiative is that OWKIN and 10x Genomics have collaborated and have announced an agreement for 10x Genomics spatial omics and single-cell technologies for the MOSAIC grand project in order to understand cancer biology. MOSAIC is a global initiative that integrates various top academic centers and industry partners to make the world’s largest spatial omics and multimodal dataset in oncology.

The single-cell omics market is experiencing huge growth, which is due to technological advancements and the escalation of accurate medical treatments and diagnoses. There are six market growth factors associated with the single-cell omics market: those are rising cancer prevalence, product innovation, integration with precision medicine, in vivo single-cell studies, and lastly, multi-omics integration.

There is a huge role of Artificial intelligence (AI) as technological sdvancement has improved the ability to create and study rising large-scale omics modalities. All progress in terms of the single-cell omics market is due to deep learning, due to the developments in graphics processing units. The most prevalent approach of artificial intelligence (AI) is omics data and using statistical methods such as differential analysis to identify a subset of relevant features associated with AI model development to mix predictions based on these models. AI models attempted to learn a non-linear relationship between multiple features, combinations, and outcomes.

Single Cell Omics Market Trends:

· Open-Source Software and Cloud Computing: The availability of open-source bioinformatics tools and cloud computing platforms has led to computational resources like processing and analyzing multiomics data. Researchers are using advantage-based cloud-based infrastructures such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to perform complex bioinformatics analyses.

· Rising cancer prevalence: Cancer is one of the major reasons for the growth of the single-cell omics market. Single-cell omics market, which permits in-depth study of individual cells to let researchers identify biomarkers in order to identify cancer diagnosis, forecast cancer progression, and disclose novel therapeutic targets too.

· Product Innovation: The second factor leading to the growth of the single-cell omics market is that big firms and organizations are continuously developing new tools and technologies to make it easy for researchers to advance capabilities.

· Integration with Precision Medicine and Clinical Applications: Due to these factors, it has become important for researchers to study complexities present in single-cell omics, which are essential for progress in customized diagnosis and treatments.

· In Vivo Single Cell Studies: In this case, researchers can easily manage and study individual cells in their native surroundings instead of in an artificial laboratory. Because of this, they get accurate cellular behavior, which results in reliable and actionable data.

· Single-Cell Multi-Omics Integration: It's the combination of genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics that offers deeper data on cellular organisms and is used to study complex diseases such as cancer and degenerative disorders too

Single-cell Omics Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2024 USD 2.50 Billion Revenue forecast in 2033 USD 9.65 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 16.2% from 2024 to 2033 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2023 Forecast period 2024 - 2033 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million, CAGR from 2024 to 2033 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends Segments covered Product Type, Application, End-user, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Germany; UK; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Thailand; Brazil; Mexico, Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia, UAE; Kuwait Key companies profiled CYTENA GmbH; 10x Genomics; BD; CELLENION; PerkinElmer Inc.; ANGLE plc; Illumina, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Mission Bio; Standard BioTools Inc. Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts’ working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Segment Insights:

By Product-Type

The single-cell genomics segment was the leading revenue contributor for the market in 2023 and held 46.78% of the market share. There are various types of branches in omics, such as genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics. Genomics is the addition of structure and function of an organism's genome, while proteomics completely focuses on the proteome, which is a collection of proteins. Genomics has drastically collided with cardiovascular research, and genome-wide associations have specified various loci that are connected to cardiovascular traits. While genomics provides basic information on DNA, transcriptomics provides the dynamic expression of genes through RNA transcripts. Proteomics is a large-scale study that provides a functional link between genetic information and cellular processes. Metabolomics provides deep insights into small molecules, which give the metabolic state of a biological system.

By Application Insights:

The oncology segment led the single-cell omics market in 2023 with a share of 56.85% and the segment is also projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the 2024-2033 period. The increasing burden of cancer globally, fast growth in single-cell analysis techniques, and growing acceptance of omics-based tools are progressions projected to high market share. Thus, the bigger burden of cancer has significantly led to a demand for approaches to reduce and manage the global burden. Technologies that are important to omics science include highly automated biochemical assays and software and databases that permit complex integrated analysis.

Adding to that, personalized medicine for the diagnosis of various diseases has contributed to segments that are single-cell genomics, which are equally crucial to foster diagnosis and overall monitoring of diseases. Market players like Mission Bio, CYTENA, Illumia, and others offer comprehensive solutions for different types of cancer.

The immunology segment is the fastest-growing segment in the market. Ongoing research studies, supportive government legislation, and robust demand for advanced therapeutics have driven the segment to a certain extent. Continuing to this, the increasing acceptance of single-cell omics in growing various immunotherapies and therapeutic antibodies has propelled segment uptake. For instance, on February 14, 2025, there is a discovery that drugs and biomarkers have use in omics, i.e., Biomarkers are disease-associated molecules, which are genes, proteins, and metabolites that are used for the indication of diagnosis, prognosis, and therapeutic responses of diseases. Drug targets are also biomolecules (DNA, RNA, and proteins) associated with specific diseases and can be targeted by a drug molecule to produce a therapeutic outcome.

By End-Use Insights:

The academic and research organizations segment dominated the end-user segment of the market with a 43.18% market share in 2023. The increasing usage of technology on college campuses, rising research efforts so as to develop novel modeling tools, and growing research studies by numerous research institutes to explore different applications of cellular biology are projected to drive segment growth.

Rising efforts of pharmaceutical and biotech companies are rising towards advanced targeted therapeutics, rising research and developments, and increasing efforts in facilitating drug discovery in order to drive segmental growth. Furthermore, growing collaboration between companies has led to novel technologies.

By Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the largest share of the global market and accounted for 47.37% of the market in 2023. The proximity of several market players and different developments made by them resulted in many growth factors. The presence of advanced healthcare facilities and research and development activities for the development of novel technologies are other factors that promoted the regional market. Furthermore, confirming government legislation, the increasing importance of cellular therapies, and the rising trend for precision medicine are further supporting the regional market.

From 2023 to 2030, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the quickest rate. The region's single-cell omics market is expected to be driven by factors including the growing burden of the target disease and the growing need for cutting-edge treatments. The region's market is expanding thanks to the growing interest of market participants in seizing unrealized market potential and their increased investments in the area. Furthermore, another possible reason for propelling the regional market is the increasing agreements between businesses to fortify their market avenues.

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8460

Single-Cell Omics Market Top Companies:

· BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

· 10x Genomics

· QIAGEN

· CYTENA GmbH

· DH Life Sciences, LLC

· Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

· Merck KGaA

· Sartorius AG

· Tecan Trading AG

· Takara Bio Inc

Single-Cell Omics Market Recent Developments:

· On 10 February 2025, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative launched the Billion Cells project, which is an effort to generate an unprecedented one billion cell dataset in order to have fast development in AI model development in biology. The CZI will collaborate with 10x Genomics, Ultima Genomics, and researchers for the project.

· On 14 February 2025, BD Biosciences officially launched three new omics, such as one protein panel, which are designed to reduce the cost and complexity of single-cell multiomics, especially CITE.

· On 14 February 2025, Ultima Genomics announced that their UG 100 sequencing platform was selected by UK Biobank, which is used in their human proteomics study and is anticipated to be the largest and most comprehensive proteomics study to date.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Single-cell Omics market.

By Product Type Scope

· Single-Cell Genomics

· Single-Cell Transcriptomics

· Single-Cell Proteomics

· Single-Cell Metabolomics

By Application Scope

· Oncology

· Cell Biology

· Neurology

· Immunology

By End-User Scope

· Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

· Academic and Research Organizations

· Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories

· Others

By Region

· North America

· Europe

· Asia-Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8460

USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 804 441 9344