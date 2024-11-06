SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Simulations Plus to Participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

November 6, 2024 | 
1 min read

LANCASTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) (“Simulations Plus”), a leading provider of biosimulation, simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions, and medical communications to the biopharma industry, today announced that Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, TN, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. In addition, Mr. O’Connor will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.


The live audio webcast of Mr. O’Connor’s fireside chat can be accessed via this link and also on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website where the replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Simulations Plus

With more than 25 years of experience serving clients globally, Simulations Plus stands as a premier provider in the biopharma sector, offering advanced software and consulting services that enhance drug discovery, development, research, clinical trial operations, regulatory submissions, and commercialization. Our comprehensive biosimulation solutions integrate artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), physiologically based pharmacokinetics, physiologically based biopharmaceutics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. We also deliver simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions alongside medical communications support for clinical and commercial drug development. Our cutting-edge technology is licensed and utilized by leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | X | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our 2023 ESG update.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts:
Lisa Fortuna
Financial Profiles
310-622-8251
slp@finprofiles.com

Cristin Ryman
Simulations Plus Investor Relations
984-444-8358
cristin.ryman@simulations-plus.com

California Events
