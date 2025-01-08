SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Simulations Plus Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

January 7, 2025 | 
14 min read

Total revenue up 31% year-over-year primarily driven by strong software growth

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) (“Simulations Plus”), a leading provider of cheminformatics, biosimulation, simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions, and medical communications to the biopharma industry, today reported financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2025, ended November 30, 2024.


First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights (compared to first quarter 2024)

  • Total revenue increased 31% to $18.9 million
  • Software revenue increased 41% to $10.7 million, representing 57% of total revenue
  • Services revenue increased 19% to $8.2 million, representing 43% of total revenue
  • Gross profit of $10.2 million; gross margin was 54%
  • Net income of $0.2 million and diluted EPS of $0.01 compared to net income of $1.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.10
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $4.5 million, representing 24% of total revenue, compared to $3.4 million, representing 23% of total revenue
  • Adjusted net income of $3.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.17, compared to adjusted net income of $3.7 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.18

Management Commentary

“We are off to a strong start to fiscal 2025 with total revenue increasing by 31% in the first quarter,” said Shawn O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Simulations Plus. “Our team delivered 41% growth across our software platforms. MonolixSuite™ was a meaningful contributor with a 43% growth rate this quarter. We are seeing increased adoption for this leading edge solution including a recent commitment from a major pharmaceutical client to fully implement PKanalix®, which is the user-friendly and fast application for compartmental analysis, non-compartmental analysis, and bioequivalence studies component of MonolixSuite. Additionally, we saw 40% growth in our Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) business unit with strong demand for model licenses in the disease areas of Psoriatic Arthritis and Crohn’s Disease.

“Services revenue increased 19%, however this segment faced some temporary headwinds this quarter. There were some client-driven data delays that postponed the ramp up of certain projects into our fiscal year second quarter. We were pleased to see that this quarter’s bookings were especially strong in our Clinical Pharmacology & Pharmacometrics (CPP) and Medical Communications (MC) business units.

“Overall, our team achieved solid results despite ongoing funding challenges and cost constraints in the pharma and biotech sectors. The integration of our Adaptive Learning and Insights (ALI) and MC business units is progressing well. For fiscal 2025, we expect momentum to be strongest in the back half of the year, which puts us on track to meet our stated guidance.”

Fiscal 2025 Guidance

Fiscal 2025 Guidance

Revenue

$90M - $93M

Revenue growth

28 - 33%

Software mix

55 - 60%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

31 - 33%

Adjusted diluted EPS

$1.07 - $1.20

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Shawn O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer, and Will Frederick, Chief Financial and Operating Officer, will host a conference call and webcast today at 5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the details of Simulations Plus’ performance for the quarter and certain forward-looking information. The call may be accessed by registering here or by calling 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international) or by clicking on this Call me™ link to request a return call. The webcast can be accessed on the investor relations page of the Simulations Plus website https://www.simulations-plus.com/investorscorporate-profile/corporate-profile/ where it will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures,” which are measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

A further explanation and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is included below and in the financial tables in this release.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented facilitate an understanding of operating performance and provide a meaningful comparison of its results between periods. The Company’s management uses non-GAAP financial measures to, among other things, evaluate its ongoing operations in relation to historical results, for internal planning and forecasting purposes and in the calculation of performance-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS represent measures that we believe are customarily used by investors and analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in addition to the GAAP measures that we present. Our management also believes that these measures are useful in evaluating our core operating results. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS are not measures of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, or diluted EPS as indicators of our operating performance or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. We believe the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS measures provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other peer companies in our industry, but other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to nonrecurring, unusual items.

Please note that the Company has not reconciled the adjusted EBITDA or adjusted diluted earnings per share forward-looking guidance included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to costs related to acquisitions, financings, and employee stock compensation programs, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income excluding the effect of interest expense (income), provision (benefit) for income taxes, amortization expense, intangible asset amortization, equity-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on currency exchange, goodwill impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, reorganization expense, acquisition and integration expense and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the effect of amortization expense, equity-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on currency exchange, goodwill impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, reorganization expense, acquisition and integration expense and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance as well as the income tax provision adjustment for such charges.

The Company excludes the above items because they are outside of the Company’s normal operations and/or, in certain cases, are difficult to forecast accurately for future.

About Simulations Plus

With more than 25 years of experience serving clients globally, Simulations Plus stands as a premier provider in the biopharma sector, offering advanced software and consulting services that enhance drug discovery, development, research, clinical trial operations, regulatory submissions, and commercialization. Our comprehensive biosimulation solutions integrate artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), physiologically based pharmacokinetics, physiologically based biopharmaceutics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. We also deliver simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions alongside medical communications support for clinical and commercial drug development. Our cutting-edge technology is licensed and utilized by leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | X | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our 2023 ESG update.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect,” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to integrate our ALI and MC business units, our ability to meet our stated guidance, our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, market conditions, macroeconomic factors, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Three Months Ended

(in thousands, except per common share amounts)

November 30, 2024

November 30, 2023

Revenues

Software

$

10,715

$

7,589

Services

8,209

6,911

Total revenues

18,924

14,500

Cost of revenues

Software

2,638

991

Services

6,068

3,661

Total cost of revenues

8,706

4,652

Gross profit

10,218

9,848

Operating expenses

Research and development

1,848

1,217

Sales and marketing

2,851

1,989

General and administrative

5,393

5,682

Total operating expenses

10,092

8,888

Income from operations

126

960

Other income

144

1,446

Income before income taxes

270

2,406

Provision for income taxes

(64

)

(461

)

Net income

$

206

$

1,945

Earnings per share

Basic

$

0.01

$

0.10

Diluted

$

0.01

$

0.10

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

Basic

20,068

19,947

Diluted

20,266

20,279

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(42

)

(54

)

Unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities

$

4

$

Comprehensive income

$

168

$

1,891

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

November 30, 2024

August 31, 2024

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,187

$

10,311

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $145 and $149

12,804

9,136

Prepaid income taxes

2,327

2,197

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

7,098

7,753

Short-term investments

11,983

9,944

Total current assets

40,399

39,341

Long-term assets

Capitalized computer software development costs, net of accumulated amortization of $19,500 and $18,727

12,441

12,499

Property and equipment, net

819

812

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,342

1,027

Intellectual property, net of accumulated amortization of $6,575 and $5,490

22,045

23,130

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $3,497 and $3,177

23,076

23,210

Goodwill

96,305

96,078

Other assets

489

542

Total assets

$

196,916

$

196,639

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

1,120

$

602

Accrued compensation

1,882

4,513

Accrued expenses

580

2,043

Contracts payable - current portion

2,440

2,440

Operating lease liability - current portion

485

475

Deferred revenue

3,231

1,996

Total current liabilities

9,738

12,069

Long-term liabilities

Deferred income taxes, net

1,648

1,608

Operating lease liability - net of current portion

835

531

Total liabilities

12,221

14,208

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders’ equity

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value - 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

$

$

Common stock, $0.001 par value and additional paid-in capital —50,000,000 shares authorized; 20,085,014 and 20,051,134 shares issued and outstanding

154,424

152,328

Retained earnings

30,560

30,354

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(289

)

(251

)

Total shareholders’ equity

184,695

182,431

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

196,916

$

196,639

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Trended Financial Information (1)
(Unaudited)

(in millions except earnings per share amounts)

FY23

FY24

FY25

FY23

FY24

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Full Year

Full Year

Revenue

Software

$

6.074

$

10.487

$

10.632

$

9.324

$

7.589

$

11.614

$

11.908

$

9.913

$

10.715

$

36.517

$

41.024

Services

$

5.890

$

5.263

$

5.602

$

6.305

$

6.911

$

6.691

$

6.636

$

8.751

$

8.209

$

23.060

$

28.989

Total

$

11.964

$

15.750

$

16.234

$

15.629

$

14.500

$

18.305

$

18.544

$

18.664

$

18.924

$

59.577

$

70.013

Gross Margin

Software

85.4

%

92.0

%

91.5

%

89.4

%

86.9

%

88.4

%

88.2

%

72.4

%

75.4

%

90.1

%

84.2

%

Services

69.7

%

66.2

%

63.4

%

62.1

%

47.0

%

44.2

%

41.4

%

-4.0

%

26.1

%

65.3

%

29.7

%

Total

77.7

%

83.4

%

81.8

%

78.4

%

67.9

%

72.2

%

71.5

%

36.6

%

54.0

%

80.5

%

61.6

%

Income from operations

$

0.878

$

4.034

$

4.097

$

(0.284

)

$

0.960

$

4.442

$

1.880

$

(1.151

)

$

0.126

$

8.725

$

6.131

Operating Margin

7.3

%

25.6

%

25.2

%

-1.8

%

6.6

%

24.3

%

10.1

%

-6.2

%

0.7

%

14.6

%

8.8

%

Net Income

$

1.245

$

4.174

$

4.008

$

0.534

$

1.945

$

4.029

$

3.137

$

0.843

$

0.206

$

9.961

$

9.954

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.06

$

0.20

$

0.20

$

0.03

$

0.10

$

0.20

$

0.15

$

0.04

$

0.01

$

0.49

$

0.49

Adjusted EBITDA

$

3.032

$

6.179

$

6.494

$

4.917

$

3.388

$

7.135

$

5.586

$

4.148

$

4.493

$

20.622

$

20.257

Adjusted Diluted EPS

$

0.14

$

0.29

$

0.30

$

0.29

$

0.18

$

0.32

$

0.27

$

0.18

$

0.17

$

0.67

$

0.53

Cash Flow from Operations

$

4.700

$

5.548

$

8.548

$

3.060

$

0.162

$

5.810

$

5.700

$

1.600

$

(1.274

)

$

21.856

$

13.320

Revenue Breakdown by Region

Americas

$

8.500

$

10.589

$

10.774

$

10.954

$

10.891

$

12.461

$

12.428

$

14.700

$

14.469

$

40.817

$

50.473

EMEA

2.130

3.618

3.358

2.607

2.302

4.665

4.513

2.600

2.720

11.713

14.072

Asia Pacific

1.334

1.543

2.102

2.068

1.307

1.179

1.603

1.400

1.735

7.047

5.468

Total

$

11.964

$

15.750

$

16.234

$

15.629

$

14.500

$

18.305

$

18.544

$

18.700

$

18.924

$

59.577

$

70.013

Software Performance Metrics

Avg. Revenue per Customer (in thousands)

Commercial

$

68.0

$

110.0

$

97.0

88.0

$

79.0

$

113.0

$

97.0

$

89.0

$

94.0

Services Performance Metrics

Backlog (in millions)

$

15.826

$

15.369

$

15.667

$

19.485

$

18.910

$

18.041

$

19.602

$

14.091

$

17.254

(1)

Numbers may not add due to rounding

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (1)
(Unaudited)

(in millions)

FY23

FY 2024

FY25

FY23

FY24

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Full Year

Full Year

Net Income

$

1.245

$

4.174

$

4.008

$

0.534

$

1.945

$

4.029

$

3.137

$

0.843

$

0.206

$

9.961

$

9.954

Excluding:

Interest income and expense, net

(0.771

)

(0.985

)

(1.120

)

(1.255

)

(1.292

)

(1.348

)

(1.522

)

(0.213

)

(0.159

)

(4.131

)

(4.375

)

Provision for income taxes

0.373

0.894

0.932

(0.465

)

0.461

1.223

0.753

0.020

0.064

1.734

2.457

Depreciation and amortization

0.923

0.935

0.945

1.052

1.091

1.105

1.263

2.206

2.265

3.855

5.665

Stock-based compensation

0.886

1.160

1.052

1.130

1.303

1.585

1.665

1.387

1.589

4.228

5.940

(Gain) loss on currency exchange

0.031

(0.049

)

0.277

0.216

(0.044

)

0.098

(0.009

)

(0.431

)

0.015

0.475

(0.386

)

Impairment of other intangibles

0.500

0.500

Change in value of contingent consideration

0.680

(0.110

)

0.440

(0.599

)

(1.370

)

0.680

(1.639

)

Mergers & Acquisitions expense

0.345

0.050

0.400

2.519

0.034

0.003

0.898

1.706

0.255

3.314

2.641

Adjusted EBITDA

$

3.032

$

6.179

$

6.494

$

4.917

$

3.388

$

7.135

$

5.586

$

4.148

$

4.493

$

20.622

$

20.257

(1)

Numbers may not add due to rounding

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS (1)
(Unaudited)

(in millions, except Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS)

FY23

FY 2024

FY25

FY23

FY24

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Full Year

Full Year

Net Income (GAAP)

$

1.245

$

4.174

$

4.008

$

0.534

$

1.945

$

4.029

$

3.137

$

0.843

$

0.206

$

9.961

$

9.954

Excluding:

Amortization

0.834

0.838

0.847

0.950

0.991

0.991

1.122

2.059

2.130

3.469

5.163

Stock-based compensation

0.886

1.160

1.052

1.130

1.303

1.585

1.665

1.387

1.589

4.228

5.940

(Gain) loss on currency exchange

0.031

(0.049

)

0.277

0.216

(0.044

)

0.098

(0.009

)

(0.431

)

0.015

0.475

(0.386

)

Mergers & Acquisitions expense

0.345

0.050

0.400

0.926

0.034

0.003

0.898

1.706

0.255

1.721

2.641

Immunetrics transaction costs

1.586

1.586

Change in value of contingent consideration

0.680

(0.110

)

0.440

(0.599

)

(1.370

)

0.680

(1.639

)

Reorganization expense

0.258

Cognigen trade name write-off

0.500

0.500

Tax effect on above adjustments

(0.483

)

(0.293

)

(0.486

)

(0.615

)

(0.417

)

(0.746

)

(0.603

)

(0.554

)

(1.007

)

(1.877

)

(2.320

)

Adjusted Net income (Non-GAAP)

$

2.858

$

5.880

$

6.098

$

5.907

$

3.702

$

6.400

$

5.611

$

3.640

$

3.446

$

20.743

$

19.353

Weighted-avg. common shares outstanding:

Diluted

20.825

20.529

20.355

20.369

20.279

20.315

20.433

20.338

20.266

20.465

20.301

Diluted EPS (GAAP)

$

0.06

$

0.20

$

0.20

$

0.03

$

0.10

$

0.20

$

0.15

$

0.04

$

0.01

$

0.49

$

0.49

Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)

$

0.14

$

0.29

$

0.30

$

0.29

$

0.18

$

0.32

$

0.27

$

0.18

$

0.17

$

1.01

$

0.95

(1)

Numbers may not add due to rounding

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Lisa Fortuna
Financial Profiles
310-622-8251
slp@finprofiles.com

Earnings North Carolina
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman makes employee cuts as part of layoff
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of 2024
December 19, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Manufacturing
Amgen to Add 370 New Jobs in North Carolina With $1B Manufacturing Investment
December 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Contemporary art collage. Conceptual image. Businessman catching money given by a hand. In search of profit. Concept of business, economy, financial growth, promotion, following
Earnings
Bluebird Faces Cash Gap With Breakeven Point in Sight
November 15, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Creative process. Pop art collage. Female hand typing on retro typewriter isolated over white background. Vintage, retro 80s, 70s style. Bright colors. Copy space for ad, text
Editorial
Pharma’s Q3 Was a Rollercoaster Ride. Let’s Do It Again Next Quarter
November 15, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong