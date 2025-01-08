Simulations Plus Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue up 31% year-over-year primarily driven by strong software growth

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights (compared to first quarter 2024)

Total revenue increased 31% to $18.9 million

Software revenue increased 41% to $10.7 million, representing 57% of total revenue

Services revenue increased 19% to $8.2 million, representing 43% of total revenue

Gross profit of $10.2 million; gross margin was 54%

Net income of $0.2 million and diluted EPS of $0.01 compared to net income of $1.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.10

Adjusted EBITDA of $4.5 million, representing 24% of total revenue, compared to $3.4 million, representing 23% of total revenue

Adjusted net income of $3.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.17, compared to adjusted net income of $3.7 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.18

Management Commentary

“We are off to a strong start to fiscal 2025 with total revenue increasing by 31% in the first quarter,” said Shawn O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Simulations Plus. “Our team delivered 41% growth across our software platforms. MonolixSuite™ was a meaningful contributor with a 43% growth rate this quarter. We are seeing increased adoption for this leading edge solution including a recent commitment from a major pharmaceutical client to fully implement PKanalix®, which is the user-friendly and fast application for compartmental analysis, non-compartmental analysis, and bioequivalence studies component of MonolixSuite. Additionally, we saw 40% growth in our Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) business unit with strong demand for model licenses in the disease areas of Psoriatic Arthritis and Crohn’s Disease.

“Services revenue increased 19%, however this segment faced some temporary headwinds this quarter. There were some client-driven data delays that postponed the ramp up of certain projects into our fiscal year second quarter. We were pleased to see that this quarter’s bookings were especially strong in our Clinical Pharmacology & Pharmacometrics (CPP) and Medical Communications (MC) business units.

“Overall, our team achieved solid results despite ongoing funding challenges and cost constraints in the pharma and biotech sectors. The integration of our Adaptive Learning and Insights (ALI) and MC business units is progressing well. For fiscal 2025, we expect momentum to be strongest in the back half of the year, which puts us on track to meet our stated guidance.”

Fiscal 2025 Guidance

Fiscal 2025 Guidance Revenue $90M - $93M Revenue growth 28 - 33% Software mix 55 - 60% Adjusted EBITDA margin 31 - 33% Adjusted diluted EPS $1.07 - $1.20

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures,” which are measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

A further explanation and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is included below and in the financial tables in this release.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented facilitate an understanding of operating performance and provide a meaningful comparison of its results between periods. The Company’s management uses non-GAAP financial measures to, among other things, evaluate its ongoing operations in relation to historical results, for internal planning and forecasting purposes and in the calculation of performance-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS represent measures that we believe are customarily used by investors and analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in addition to the GAAP measures that we present. Our management also believes that these measures are useful in evaluating our core operating results. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS are not measures of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, or diluted EPS as indicators of our operating performance or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. We believe the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS measures provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other peer companies in our industry, but other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to nonrecurring, unusual items.

Please note that the Company has not reconciled the adjusted EBITDA or adjusted diluted earnings per share forward-looking guidance included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to costs related to acquisitions, financings, and employee stock compensation programs, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income excluding the effect of interest expense (income), provision (benefit) for income taxes, amortization expense, intangible asset amortization, equity-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on currency exchange, goodwill impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, reorganization expense, acquisition and integration expense and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the effect of amortization expense, equity-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on currency exchange, goodwill impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, reorganization expense, acquisition and integration expense and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance as well as the income tax provision adjustment for such charges.

The Company excludes the above items because they are outside of the Company’s normal operations and/or, in certain cases, are difficult to forecast accurately for future.

About Simulations Plus

With more than 25 years of experience serving clients globally, Simulations Plus stands as a premier provider in the biopharma sector, offering advanced software and consulting services that enhance drug discovery, development, research, clinical trial operations, regulatory submissions, and commercialization. Our comprehensive biosimulation solutions integrate artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), physiologically based pharmacokinetics, physiologically based biopharmaceutics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. We also deliver simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions alongside medical communications support for clinical and commercial drug development. Our cutting-edge technology is licensed and utilized by leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | X | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our 2023 ESG update.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect,” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to integrate our ALI and MC business units, our ability to meet our stated guidance, our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, market conditions, macroeconomic factors, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three Months Ended (in thousands, except per common share amounts) November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 Revenues Software $ 10,715 $ 7,589 Services 8,209 6,911 Total revenues 18,924 14,500 Cost of revenues Software 2,638 991 Services 6,068 3,661 Total cost of revenues 8,706 4,652 Gross profit 10,218 9,848 Operating expenses Research and development 1,848 1,217 Sales and marketing 2,851 1,989 General and administrative 5,393 5,682 Total operating expenses 10,092 8,888 Income from operations 126 960 Other income 144 1,446 Income before income taxes 270 2,406 Provision for income taxes (64 ) (461 ) Net income $ 206 $ 1,945 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.10 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 20,068 19,947 Diluted 20,266 20,279 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments (42 ) (54 ) Unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities $ 4 $ — Comprehensive income $ 168 $ 1,891

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) November 30, 2024 August 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,187 $ 10,311 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $145 and $149 12,804 9,136 Prepaid income taxes 2,327 2,197 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,098 7,753 Short-term investments 11,983 9,944 Total current assets 40,399 39,341 Long-term assets Capitalized computer software development costs, net of accumulated amortization of $19,500 and $18,727 12,441 12,499 Property and equipment, net 819 812 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,342 1,027 Intellectual property, net of accumulated amortization of $6,575 and $5,490 22,045 23,130 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $3,497 and $3,177 23,076 23,210 Goodwill 96,305 96,078 Other assets 489 542 Total assets $ 196,916 $ 196,639 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,120 $ 602 Accrued compensation 1,882 4,513 Accrued expenses 580 2,043 Contracts payable - current portion 2,440 2,440 Operating lease liability - current portion 485 475 Deferred revenue 3,231 1,996 Total current liabilities 9,738 12,069 Long-term liabilities Deferred income taxes, net 1,648 1,608 Operating lease liability - net of current portion 835 531 Total liabilities 12,221 14,208 Commitments and contingencies — — Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value - 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding $ — $ — Common stock, $0.001 par value and additional paid-in capital —50,000,000 shares authorized; 20,085,014 and 20,051,134 shares issued and outstanding 154,424 152,328 Retained earnings 30,560 30,354 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (289 ) (251 ) Total shareholders’ equity 184,695 182,431 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 196,916 $ 196,639

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

Trended Financial Information (1)

(Unaudited) (in millions except earnings per share amounts) FY23 FY24 FY25 FY23 FY24 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Full Year Full Year Revenue Software $ 6.074 $ 10.487 $ 10.632 $ 9.324 $ 7.589 $ 11.614 $ 11.908 $ 9.913 $ 10.715 $ 36.517 $ 41.024 Services $ 5.890 $ 5.263 $ 5.602 $ 6.305 $ 6.911 $ 6.691 $ 6.636 $ 8.751 $ 8.209 $ 23.060 $ 28.989 Total $ 11.964 $ 15.750 $ 16.234 $ 15.629 $ 14.500 $ 18.305 $ 18.544 $ 18.664 $ 18.924 $ 59.577 $ 70.013 Gross Margin Software 85.4 % 92.0 % 91.5 % 89.4 % 86.9 % 88.4 % 88.2 % 72.4 % 75.4 % 90.1 % 84.2 % Services 69.7 % 66.2 % 63.4 % 62.1 % 47.0 % 44.2 % 41.4 % -4.0 % 26.1 % 65.3 % 29.7 % Total 77.7 % 83.4 % 81.8 % 78.4 % 67.9 % 72.2 % 71.5 % 36.6 % 54.0 % 80.5 % 61.6 % Income from operations $ 0.878 $ 4.034 $ 4.097 $ (0.284 ) $ 0.960 $ 4.442 $ 1.880 $ (1.151 ) $ 0.126 $ 8.725 $ 6.131 Operating Margin 7.3 % 25.6 % 25.2 % -1.8 % 6.6 % 24.3 % 10.1 % -6.2 % 0.7 % 14.6 % 8.8 % Net Income $ 1.245 $ 4.174 $ 4.008 $ 0.534 $ 1.945 $ 4.029 $ 3.137 $ 0.843 $ 0.206 $ 9.961 $ 9.954 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.15 $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3.032 $ 6.179 $ 6.494 $ 4.917 $ 3.388 $ 7.135 $ 5.586 $ 4.148 $ 4.493 $ 20.622 $ 20.257 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.14 $ 0.29 $ 0.30 $ 0.29 $ 0.18 $ 0.32 $ 0.27 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.67 $ 0.53 Cash Flow from Operations $ 4.700 $ 5.548 $ 8.548 $ 3.060 $ 0.162 $ 5.810 $ 5.700 $ 1.600 $ (1.274 ) $ 21.856 $ 13.320 Revenue Breakdown by Region Americas $ 8.500 $ 10.589 $ 10.774 $ 10.954 $ 10.891 $ 12.461 $ 12.428 $ 14.700 $ 14.469 $ 40.817 $ 50.473 EMEA 2.130 3.618 3.358 2.607 2.302 4.665 4.513 2.600 2.720 11.713 14.072 Asia Pacific 1.334 1.543 2.102 2.068 1.307 1.179 1.603 1.400 1.735 7.047 5.468 Total $ 11.964 $ 15.750 $ 16.234 $ 15.629 $ 14.500 $ 18.305 $ 18.544 $ 18.700 $ 18.924 $ 59.577 $ 70.013 Software Performance Metrics Avg. Revenue per Customer (in thousands) Commercial $ 68.0 $ 110.0 $ 97.0 88.0 $ 79.0 $ 113.0 $ 97.0 $ 89.0 $ 94.0 Services Performance Metrics Backlog (in millions) $ 15.826 $ 15.369 $ 15.667 $ 19.485 $ 18.910 $ 18.041 $ 19.602 $ 14.091 $ 17.254

(1) Numbers may not add due to rounding

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (1)

(Unaudited) (in millions) FY23 FY 2024 FY25 FY23 FY24 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Full Year Full Year Net Income $ 1.245 $ 4.174 $ 4.008 $ 0.534 $ 1.945 $ 4.029 $ 3.137 $ 0.843 $ 0.206 $ 9.961 $ 9.954 Excluding: Interest income and expense, net (0.771 ) (0.985 ) (1.120 ) (1.255 ) (1.292 ) (1.348 ) (1.522 ) (0.213 ) (0.159 ) (4.131 ) (4.375 ) Provision for income taxes 0.373 0.894 0.932 (0.465 ) 0.461 1.223 0.753 0.020 0.064 1.734 2.457 Depreciation and amortization 0.923 0.935 0.945 1.052 1.091 1.105 1.263 2.206 2.265 3.855 5.665 Stock-based compensation 0.886 1.160 1.052 1.130 1.303 1.585 1.665 1.387 1.589 4.228 5.940 (Gain) loss on currency exchange 0.031 (0.049 ) 0.277 0.216 (0.044 ) 0.098 (0.009 ) (0.431 ) 0.015 0.475 (0.386 ) Impairment of other intangibles — — — 0.500 — — — — — 0.500 — Change in value of contingent consideration — — — 0.680 (0.110 ) 0.440 (0.599 ) (1.370 ) — 0.680 (1.639 ) Mergers & Acquisitions expense 0.345 0.050 0.400 2.519 0.034 0.003 0.898 1.706 0.255 3.314 2.641 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3.032 $ 6.179 $ 6.494 $ 4.917 $ 3.388 $ 7.135 $ 5.586 $ 4.148 $ 4.493 $ 20.622 $ 20.257

(1) Numbers may not add due to rounding

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS (1)

(Unaudited) (in millions, except Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS) FY23 FY 2024 FY25 FY23 FY24 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Full Year Full Year Net Income (GAAP) $ 1.245 $ 4.174 $ 4.008 $ 0.534 $ 1.945 $ 4.029 $ 3.137 $ 0.843 $ 0.206 $ 9.961 $ 9.954 Excluding: Amortization 0.834 0.838 0.847 0.950 0.991 0.991 1.122 2.059 2.130 3.469 5.163 Stock-based compensation 0.886 1.160 1.052 1.130 1.303 1.585 1.665 1.387 1.589 4.228 5.940 (Gain) loss on currency exchange 0.031 (0.049 ) 0.277 0.216 (0.044 ) 0.098 (0.009 ) (0.431 ) 0.015 0.475 (0.386 ) Mergers & Acquisitions expense 0.345 0.050 0.400 0.926 0.034 0.003 0.898 1.706 0.255 1.721 2.641 Immunetrics transaction costs — — — 1.586 — — — — — 1.586 — Change in value of contingent consideration — — — 0.680 (0.110 ) 0.440 (0.599 ) (1.370 ) — 0.680 (1.639 ) Reorganization expense — — — — — — — — 0.258 — — Cognigen trade name write-off — — — 0.500 — — — — — 0.500 — Tax effect on above adjustments (0.483 ) (0.293 ) (0.486 ) (0.615 ) (0.417 ) (0.746 ) (0.603 ) (0.554 ) (1.007 ) (1.877 ) (2.320 ) Adjusted Net income (Non-GAAP) $ 2.858 $ 5.880 $ 6.098 $ 5.907 $ 3.702 $ 6.400 $ 5.611 $ 3.640 $ 3.446 $ 20.743 $ 19.353 Weighted-avg. common shares outstanding: Diluted 20.825 20.529 20.355 20.369 20.279 20.315 20.433 20.338 20.266 20.465 20.301 Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.15 $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.14 $ 0.29 $ 0.30 $ 0.29 $ 0.18 $ 0.32 $ 0.27 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 1.01 $ 0.95

(1) Numbers may not add due to rounding

