SimBioSys and Ferrum Health Partner to Expand Access to AI-Powered Surgical Planning Through Ferrum’s AI Governance Suite

Ferrum Health will offer TumorSight ® Viz through its Model Hub, helping clinicians integrate AI-driven breast cancer surgical planning into care delivery with greater clarity and confidence

CHICAGO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SimBioSys®, an AI-driven precision medicine company revolutionizing how cancer is understood and treated, today announced a strategic partnership with Ferrum Health to make its FDA-cleared TumorSight® Viz platform available through Ferrum's Model Hub. The collaboration enables health systems nationwide to more seamlessly deploy, manage, and scale surgical planning capabilities within a trusted, enterprise-grade infrastructure.

"Bringing AI into clinical practice requires more than innovation—it requires practical implementation within health systems," said Stacey Stevens, President and CEO of SimBioSys. "As we expand access to TumorSight Viz, our focus is on delivering clinically validated solutions that integrate seamlessly into real-world care environments. Partnering with Ferrum enables us to bring our AI-driven surgical planning platform to more institutions—supporting more informed decision-making while maintaining high standards of performance and reliability."

TumorSight Viz is an FDA-cleared AI-powered platform that transforms standard breast MRI into interactive, patient-specific 3D visualizations—providing surgeons with deeper anatomical insight to support more informed and individualized surgical planning. Through integration with Ferrum's Model Hub, TumorSight Viz can be delivered within existing health system infrastructure, enabling streamlined deployment, performance monitoring, and enterprise-wide scalability.

"TumorSight Viz brings a new dimension to our platform in breast surgical planning—an area where precision and context are critical," said Pelu Tran, CEO of Ferrum Health. "By embedding patient-specific surgical insight within our broader clinical AI portfolio, our partnership with SimBioSys expands the scope of intelligence we can deliver across the care continuum."

Ferrum's Model Hub enables health systems to deploy and manage AI applications at scale, providing centralized oversight, model monitoring, and integration across clinical environments. The addition of TumorSight Viz expands Ferrum's portfolio of clinically validated AI solutions supporting imaging, diagnostics, and care delivery.

TumorSight Viz is currently in use across leading clinical and research institutions and continues to demonstrate strong performance in delivering reproducible, anatomy-specific insight to support surgical planning. Through this collaboration, SimBioSys and Ferrum aim to further accelerate access to these capabilities across a broader network of health systems.

About SimBioSys



SimBioSys is an AI-driven precision medicine company revolutionizing how cancer is understood and treated. By converting standard medical imaging into AI-powered, decision-driving intelligence, SimBioSys empowers clinicians with clear, contextual, and actionable insights to individualize care. Its FDA-cleared TumorSight® Viz platform and in-development TumorSight® Risk solution combine AI and spatial biophysics to deliver greater confidence, precision, and personalization in cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.simbiosys.com.

About Ferrum Health



Ferrum Health connects AI insights across service lines, turning fragmented deployments into enterprise clinical intelligence. Our vendor-neutral suite validates and monitors clinical AI models within a health system's owned, secure environment. Organizations use Ferrum to deploy models faster, validate performance objectively, and maintain complete visibility across their AI portfolio. Backed by $31 million in funding, including a Series A led by Foundry, serving over 350 care sites globally.

Contact

SimBioSys, Inc.



media@simbiosys.com

George Gilligan, Ferrum Health



pr@ferrumhealth.com

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SOURCE SimBioSys