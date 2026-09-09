Silo Pharma to Highlight Patented Nose-to-Brain Drug Delivery Technology for PTSD at 2026 Nasal Innovation Forum

SARASOTA, FLA., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or “the Company”), ”), a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems with a wholly owned managed AI agent platform, today announced that company representatives will participate in the upcoming IPAC-RS 2026 Nasal Innovation Forum to be held September 16-17, 2026, in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The International Pharmaceutical Aerosol Consortium on Regulation & Science (IPAC-RS) has served as a leading global voice for the inhaled and nasal drugs and biologics (INDB) industry for more than 25 years. IPAC-RS advances science-based regulatory approaches to support the availability, safety, efficacy and quality of INDBs, collaborating with industry, regulatory agencies, standard-setting bodies, academia, pharmacopeias, healthcare providers, patient groups and other stakeholders worldwide.

Silo’s Chief Executive Officer Eric Weisblum commented, “The Nasal Innovation Forum provides an important opportunity to engage with experts across the nasal drug development field as we continue advancing SPC-15’s novel nose-to-brain approach to targeted drug delivery for the treatment of PTSD.”

Preclinical data has shown that SPC-15’s formulation and device met predefined specifications for assay, impurities, pH, and microbiological quality through a nine-month period, and the product remained in trend for predefined key device spray performance tests. Six-month accelerated stability data was consistent and aligned with long term data.

About Silo Pharma, Inc.

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company with a therapeutic focus on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and a preclinical asset targeting Alzheimer’s disease. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

QwikAgents, Silo Pharma's wholly owned artificial intelligence subsidiary, is a managed AI agent platform that delivers dedicated autonomous agents for research, content generation, scheduling, and workflow automation each running in a persistent environment with proprietary smart-routing across multiple AI models. The subsidiary reflects Silo's strategy to expand into high-growth technology markets while continuing to advance its core biopharmaceutical pipeline. qwikagents.com

Forward Looking Statements



This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including statements about changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

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