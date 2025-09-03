SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Silexion Therapeutics to Present at the Upcoming 27th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

September 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

Grand Cayman, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silexion Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: SLXN) ("Silexion" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering RNA interference (RNAi) therapies for KRAS-driven cancers, today announced that senior management will be presenting at the upcoming 27th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place on September 8-10, 2025, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City.

Silexion's company presentation will take place on Tuesday, September 10, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET. An updated company presentation has been posted to Silexion's website in the Presentation & Events section of the Company’s investor site.

The Silexion management team will be available for in-person one-on-one investor meetings during this event. Investors attending the event may request a one-on-one meeting with Silexion through their H.C. Wainwright representative or e-mail meetings@hcwco.com


About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics is a pioneering clinical stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company dedicated to the development of innovative treatments for unsatisfactorily treated solid tumor cancers which have the mutated KRAS oncogene, generally considered to be the most common oncogenic gene driver in human cancers. The company conducted a Phase 2a clinical trial in its first-generation product which showed a positive trend in comparison to the control of chemotherapy alone. Silexion is committed to pushing the boundaries of therapeutic advancements in the field of oncology, and further developing its lead product candidate for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.


Contacts

Company Contact:
Silexion Therapeutics Corp
Ms. Mirit Horenshtein Hadar, CFO
mirit@silexion.com

Capital Markets & IR Contact:
Arx Capital Markets
North American Equities Desk
silexion@arxadvisory.com


New York Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PATSNAP
Webinar: Beyond Theory: Real-World AI Wins in Life Science R&D, Faster & Smarter
June 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: (From L) Joe Ross, Camille Bedrosian, Emil Kakkis and Heather McKenzie
Rare diseases
FDA Conditional Pathway Not Necessary, Rare Disease Experts Say, While Applauding Intent
June 24, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
From left to right: Jeff Quillen, Foley Hoag; Jim Cirenza, DNB Bank; Andrew Meadow, Health Innovation Capital; Greg Benning, Back Bay Life Science Advisors; Jonathan Gertler, Back Bay Life Science Advisors
Collaboration
Partner-Seeking Biotechs Find Plenty of Hands To Shake as BIO2025 Kicks Off
June 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jef Akst