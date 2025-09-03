SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Silence Therapeutics to Participate in September 2025 Investor Conferences

September 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SLN #SenseofSilence--Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage company developing novel siRNA (short interfering RNA) therapies, today announced that management will participate in the following conferences:



  • Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
    Fireside Chat on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 5:35 p.m. ET
  • H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
    Fireside Chat on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. ET

The webcasts can be accessed in the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com.

About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming people’s lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines created with proprietary siRNA (short interfering RNA) technology. Silence leverages its mRNAi GOLD™ platform to create innovative siRNAs designed to precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence focuses on areas of high unmet medical need with programs advancing in cardiovascular disease, hematology and rare diseases. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.


Contacts

Inquiries:
Silence Therapeutics plc
Gem Hopkins, VP, Head of IR and Corporate Communications
ir@silence-therapeutics.com
Tel: +1 (646) 637-3208

