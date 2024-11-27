Silence Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SLN #SenseofSilence--Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or the “Company”), a global clinical stage biotechnology company committed to transforming people’s lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines, today announced the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 4th at 10:00 a.m. ET.





The live webcast can be accessed via the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conference.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is a global clinical stage biotechnology company committed to transforming people’s lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines created with proprietary siRNA (short interfering RNA) technology. Silence leverages its mRNAi GOLD™ platform to create innovative siRNAs designed to precisely target and silence disease associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence focuses on areas of high unmet medical need with programs advancing in cardiovascular disease, hematology and rare diseases. Silence also maintains research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca and Hansoh Pharma, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.

