Signios Bio Launches with AI-Driven Bioinformatics and Advanced Multiomics Platform to Power the Future of Precision Medicine and Drug Discovery

Signios Biosciences ("Signios Bio"), a science-first biotechnology company at the forefront of multiomics and AI-powered bioinformatics, today announced its rebranding from its previous identity as the US based research division of MedGenome Inc. This milestone marks a new era, better positioning the brand in the US on its mission of long-term partnership with researchers to accelerate precision medicine and drug discovery.





A New Brand with a Bold Vision

With a focus on scientific collaboration and breakthrough discovery, Signios Bio offers an integrated end-to-end suite of multiomic technologies, including genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, epigenomics, metabolomics, microbiomics, and spatial biology—all powered by a proprietary, AI-driven bioinformatics platform. This comprehensive capability empowers pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and academic institutions to decode complex disease biology, identify novel biomarkers, and drive forward targeted therapies and diagnostics.

“The challenge today is about how best to pull insights from biological information and organize it in a way that accelerates medical insights,” said Felix Olale, MD, PhD, CEO and President of Signios Bio. “Through our ‘The Cure is in the Code’ approach, we help our partners extract meaning from complexity by revealing the key biological signals that drive disease—and do it in a way that’s inclusive, precise, and globally relevant.”

Expanding Capabilities: Spatial Proteomics, Antibody Discovery and Beyond

Signios Bio is actively expanding into spatial proteomics and antibody discovery, further pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in translational research and systems biology. These capabilities complement Signios Bio’s existing multiomic framework and enable a more granular, functional understanding of tissue microenvironments and disease progression as well as treatment options across time.

A Partner in Discovery

Signios Bio is not just a solutions provider, they are a scientific partner. The company will work side by side with leading biopharma innovators, biotech disruptors, and top-tier academic institutions to co-design studies, accelerate research timelines, and deliver actionable insights that transform healthcare.

Through global collaborations and access to real-world evidence globally, Signios Bio will also help to close the gap in representation in clinical research and ensure that the next generation of precision medicine works for everyone, everywhere.

Meet the Leadership Driving the Next Chapter in Precision Science

Signios Bio is led by an accomplished team of scientists, engineers, and commercial leaders with decades of experience in gene and cell therapy, multiomics, AI-driven bioinformatics, proteomics and precision medicine:

Felix Olale, MD, PhD – Chief Executive Officer

– Chief Executive Officer Harsha Gowda, PhD – Head of Science and Laboratory Operations

– Head of Science and Laboratory Operations Marco Corbo, PhD – Head of Bioinformatics

– Head of Bioinformatics Jennifer Rose, MS – Chief Commercial Officer

From Discovery to Impact

With over 150 PhDs, including 60 bioinformaticians and data scientists, Signios Bio seamlessly connects wet lab execution with advanced computational analysis. Its end-to-end service model supports customers from study design through data interpretation, delivering insights that accelerate drug and target discovery, enable personalized medicine, and shorten time to market.

“Our mission is clear,” said Olale. “We exist to help our partners find answers hidden in biology’s code, and to ensure that those answers translate into real-world solutions that improve lives.”

About Signios Biosciences

Signios Biosciences, (formerly named MedGenome US Research) is a multiomics and bioinformatics company dedicated to revealing the intricate signals within biological data. By combining cutting-edge AI, multiomic technologies, and scientific partnership, Signios Bio enables the discovery and development of next-generation therapies and diagnostics that are more inclusive, effective, and transformative.

About MedGenome Labs

MedGenome is a global leader in genetic diagnostics and precision medicine. With a focus on advanced genomic testing, MedGenome provides actionable insights to clinicians and patients, enabling more informed healthcare decisions. Backed by investors, including Peak XV (formerly Sequoia), Leapfrog Investments, IFC and Novo Holdings, MedGenome is the market leader for genetic testing in South Asia, offering over 1,300 genetic tests across major disease categories: oncology, inherited diseases, reproductive diseases, infectious diseases and preventive wellness. For more information, visit www.diagnostics.medgenome.com.

