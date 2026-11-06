ANNOUNCEMENT NR. 325

5 November 2026

Trading statement for Q1 2026/27 (1 July – 30 September 2026)

Significant growth in both revenue and earnings

Revenue was up by 28% in Q1 2026/27 to DKK 160.0 million from DKK 124.6 million in the year-earlier period. The performance reflected improvement in all product segments, but instrument sales in particular contributed to the rising growth. NC-203 sales exceeded expectations and approximately quadrupled since Q4 2025/26, whereas sales of the rest of the products in the XcytoMatic range were generally in line with projections, making up just over 30% of total instrument sales.

We are noting steadily growing interest in our new products and technology among both our customers and potential business partners. We expect this trend to continue in step with the expanding surge in automation, which is expected to have a positive impact on sales and earnings in the coming years.

EBITDA increased by 46% to DKK 100.3 million in Q1 2026/27, taking the EBITDA margin to 63%. The EBITDA growth was driven by the higher revenue and strict cost control combined with an improved gross margin on the new XcytoMatic products. The strengthened USD also supported this development.

2026/27

Q1 2025/26

Q1 Change, % Revenue, DKKm 160.0 124.6 +28 EBITDA, DKKm 100.3 68.8 +46 EBITDA margin, % 63 55





Highlights

Revenue was up by 28% in Q1 2026/27 to DKK 160.0 million from DKK 124.6 million in the year-earlier period. Assuming constant exchange rates, the increase was 27%.

Sales of instruments grew by 61% in Q1 2026/27, from DKK 40.7 million to DKK 65.6 million, and sales of instruments belonging to the XcytoMatic platform accounted for 66% of revenue, compared with approximately half in the same period last year.

Sales of consumables and services increased by 8% and 22%, respectively, in Q1 2026/27.

Revenue in ChemoMetec’s core business area, LCB (Life science research, Cell and gene therapy and Bioprocessing), was up by 31% in Q1 2026/27 relative to the year-earlier period. LCB market revenue accounted for 96% of total Q1 revenue.

EBITDA for Q1 2026/27 amounted to DKK 100.3 million, taking the EBITDA margin to 63% from 55% in the year-earlier period.

The most recently announced full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance for 2026/27 (at 3 November 2026) is maintained. Accordingly, we expect revenue for 2026/27 in the DKK 570-605 million range and EBITDA in the DKK 335-360 million range.

Product development

As planned, focus in the past quarter was on ensuring the successful launch of the NC-203, which required significant resources from both the R&D department and the rest of the organisation.

The development of the XM Octopus software platform continued, and initial user testing is expected to commence during the first half of 2027.

Work on the development of the XM50/Sample Management System also continued during the quarter, and the system is still expected to be approved for sale at the start of the 2027/28 financial year.

The R1 reagent module for the XM30 was further developed to enable customers to register reagents and their batch numbers using a built-in barcode scanner.

In the building of collaborations with business partners, ChemoMetec needs to develop solutions that enable partners to remotely control the XM30 instrument and receive relevant information, such as data and any fault conditions. To this end, ChemoMetec develops so-called APIs to be installed alongside XM-View to facilitate remote control.

Market conditions and revenue

Activity remains healthy in the development and production of medicines within both bioprocessing and cell and gene therapy, where customers are focusing on reducing the prices of individual therapies. The primary means to achieving this is increased automation, which presents an attractive opportunity for ChemoMetec, as our latest instruments and upcoming software and sample management solutions are designed precisely to facilitate the necessary automation.

We are noting steadily growing interest in our new products and technology among both our customers and potential business partners. We expect this trend to continue in step with the expanding surge in automation, which is expected to have a positive impact on sales and earnings in the coming years.

Alongside the currently positive trends in ChemoMetec’s markets, the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year was characterised by a further escalation of the geopolitical situation and continued significant macroeconomic uncertainty. The conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, rising energy prices and uncertainties about international trade policy issues and interest rate and exchange rate developments have resulted in a more complex global market landscape. At the same time, any potential consequences of the outcome of the US midterm elections constitute a separate risk factor. These factors may affect our customers’ investment priorities and decision-making processes, particularly in connection with major investment and automation projects.

Revenue by product segment

Revenue grew from DKK 124.6 million to DKK 160.0 million in Q1 2026/27, a year-on-year increase of 28%. Assuming constant exchange rates, revenue was up by 27% in the first quarter.

The performance reflected improvement in all product segments, but instrument sales in particular contributed to the rising growth.

INSTRUMENTS

Sales of instruments were up by 61% in Q1 2026/27 to DKK 65.6 million from DKK 40.7 million in the year-earlier period. The increase was primarily driven by higher sales of our new instruments in the XcytoMatic range (XM 40, XM30, NC-203), which doubled relative to the year-earlier period.

The NC-203 accounted for the greatest increase in sales of instruments, growing to over DKK 20 million in the first quarter of the year from DKK 0 in the year-earlier period. Relative to Q4 2025/26, sales of NC-203 instruments approximately quadrupled. The NC-203, which is based on the XcytoMatic platform, is the natural successor to the NC-200, and the growing demand for the NC-203 should be seen in the context of the previously announced phasing out of the NC-200. The market penetration of the NC-203 has happened at a faster pace than anticipated.

Sales of the rest of the products in the XcytoMatic range were generally in line with projections, making up just over 30% of total instrument sales.

The number of NC-200/NC-202 units sold fell by almost 20%, but as a result of price increases on the products, revenue from these instruments rose by 11%.

It should also be noted that several delayed or postponed orders for instruments were also executed during the quarter.



CONSUMABLES

Sales of consumables grew by 8% in Q1 2026/27 from DKK 54.7 million to DKK 58.9 million and accounted for 37% of total revenue against 44% in the year-earlier period. The lower percentage was primarily attributable to the large increase in sales of instruments in the past quarter.

SERVICES

Sales of services grew by 22% year-on-year from DKK 27.7 million to DKK 33.9 million in Q1 2026/27. Sales of services accounted for 21% of total Q1 revenue, compared with 22% in the year-earlier period.

Geography

In the USA/Canada region, revenue grew by 25% in Q1 2026/27 (22% at constant exchange rates) to DKK 88.6 million from DKK 71.1 million in the year-earlier period. The increase was driven by a 41% increase in sales of instruments, an 11% increase in sales of consumables and a 25% increase in sales of services. The USA/Canada region accounted for 55% of total Q1 revenue, against 57% in the year-earlier period.

In Europe, Q1 revenue was up by 24% to DKK 53.3 million from DKK 42.9 million, driven mainly by a 67% increase in sales of instruments, while also reflecting a 3% increase in sales of consumables and a 14% increase in sales of services. Revenue generated in Europe accounted for 33% of total Q1 revenue.

In the rest of the world (RoW), Q1 revenue was up by 71% to DKK 18.1 million, mainly attributable to ChemoMetec’s distributors building up inventories of instruments. RoW revenue accounted for 11% of total Q1 revenue.

Revenue broken down by product segment and geography for Q1 2026/27:



DKKm

USA/Canada

Europe

RoW 2026/27

Q1

total 2025/26

Q1

total

Change

% Instruments 34.3 21.1 10.2 65.6 40.7 +61% Consumables 30.0 21.6 7.3 58.9 54.7 +8% Services 23.1 10.2 0.6 33.9 27.7 +22% Other 1.2 0.4 0.1 1.7 1.5 +15% Total 88.6 53.3 18.1 160.0 124.6 +28%



Revenue broken down by product segment and business area

In the largest business area, LCB, revenue was up by 31% in Q1 2026/27, driven mainly by increased sales of instruments.

Revenue in the animal semen, beer and milk business area was down by 11%.

The LCB business area accounted for 96% of total Q1 revenue, while the animal semen, beer and milk business accounted for 4% combined.



Revenue broken down by product segment and business area for Q1 2026/27:



DKKm

LCB market

Animal semen, beer and milk* 2026/27

Q1

total 2025/26

Q1

total

Change

% Instruments 64.5 1.1 65.6 40.7 +61% Consumables 53.3 5.6 58.9 54.7 +8% Services 33.9 - 33.9 27.7 +22% Other 1.7 - 1.7 1.5 +15% Total 153.4 6.6 160.0 124.6 +28%

* Production control and quality control of animal semen, beer and milk

EBITDA

EBITDA for Q1 2026/27 came to DKK 100.3 million, a year-on-year increase of 46% from DKK 68.8 million in Q1 2025/26. The large EBITDA growth rate was driven by the increased revenue and strict cost control combined with an improved gross margin on the new XcytoMatic products. The strengthened USD further supported this development.

Guidance for 2026/27

The positive development in the first quarter of 2026/27 continued into the beginning of the second quarter, primarily driven by higher-than-expected demand for our instruments, particularly NC-203, as well as a lower cost base.

Against this background, the outlook for revenue and earnings was most recently upgraded on 3 November 2026. Accordingly, revenue for the 2026/27 financial year is expected to be in the range of DKK 570-605 million, while EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 335-360 million.

Additional information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO

Tel.: (+45) 81 10 06 80

Phillip Massie Price, CFO

Tel.: (+45) 81 10 06 80

About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.

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