Sight Sciences to Debut the OMNI Ultra® Surgical System, the Latest Technology Advancement from the Pioneers of Ab Interno Canaloplasty, at the 2026 American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) (Sight Sciences, or the Company), an eyecare company focused on developing and commercializing innovative, interventional technologies intended to transform eye care and improve patients’ lives, today announced the commercial availability of the OMNI® Ultra Surgical System (OMNI Ultra), an expansion of its pioneering ab interno canaloplasty platform. The new technology will be featured at this year’s American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) annual meeting held on October 9-12 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Sight Sciences has not only been a thought leader in the advancement of the implant-free interventional glaucoma category, they have gone one step further with their commitment to continued innovation,” said Dr. Zarmeena Vendal, Cataract and Glaucoma Surgeon, Owner at Westlake Eye Specialists, and OMNI Ultra pre-launch user. “The OMNI Ultra is the latest example of this commitment. I have relied on the OMNI Surgical System for 8 years now and can still appreciate how OMNI Ultra builds on a proven technology platform with even more versatility and procedural flexibility. This addresses the needs of a broader range of surgeons, and this is a key to moving interventional glaucoma forward.”

As the innovator of comprehensive ab interno canaloplasty intervention, Sight Sciences has been setting the standard for interventional glaucoma since the first expanded FDA glaucoma clearance of its OMNI technology platform in 2021. OMNI Ultra represents the latest generation of the Company’s OMNI product family, elevating the versatility, confidence, and procedural control of the OMNI Surgical System while maintaining its proven safety profile and efficacy. The Company created the implant-free, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) category and introduced the very first FDA cleared device for performing ab interno canaloplasty. OMNI Ultra, the next generation technology, enables single pass canaloplasty followed by trabeculotomy while also featuring TruSync™ Plus technology and enhanced catheter visualization. OMNI Ultra is designed to reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) by addressing all three known areas of resistance within the conventional aqueous outflow pathway: the trabecular meshwork, Schlemm’s canal, and the collector channels. The technology can be used in a standalone procedure or in combination with cataract surgery in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma.

Key Features of OMNI Ultra

Comprehensive implant-free intervention: Addresses all three known areas of outflow resistance through a single, clear corneal microincision without leaving an implant behind.

Addresses all three known areas of outflow resistance through a single, clear corneal microincision without leaving an implant behind. Single pass canaloplasty: Accesses the entire circumference of Schlemm’s canal with a single pass for canaloplasty followed by trabeculotomy.

Accesses the entire circumference of Schlemm’s canal with a single pass for canaloplasty followed by trabeculotomy. TruSync Plus technology: Provides automatic and predictable viscodilation of Schlemm’s canal upon both advancement and retraction of the microcatheter throughout the canaloplasty procedure.

Provides automatic and predictable viscodilation of Schlemm’s canal upon both advancement and retraction of the microcatheter throughout the canaloplasty procedure. Expanded treatment versatility: Preserves the flexibility surgeons value in the OMNI platform, enabling customized treatment across varying disease severities and surgical settings while supporting enhanced catheter visualization to help surgeons confidently assess and tailor treatment delivery.





“AAO represents an important opportunity to showcase our enhanced product portfolio for physicians and industry leaders, and we are excited to launch OMNI Ultra at the meeting this year,” said Paul Badawi, CEO and co-founder of Sight Sciences. “At Sight Sciences, we remain steadfast in our mission to equip eyecare providers with versatile, efficacious technologies that address the root cause of disease through procedural intervention. The launch of OMNI Ultra, which was expertly designed through direct collaboration with our surgeon customers, reflects our deep commitment to advancing our comprehensive, implant-free, interventional glaucoma platform.”

Beyond Interventional Glaucoma and within its Interventional Dry Eye business, Sight Sciences will also preview the new Clearance Assistant Plus™ at AAO, a dual-action tool designed for both meibomian gland expression and eyelid debridement for use with the TearCare® System.

Experience Sight Sciences and OMNI Ultra at AAO 2026

Join us in celebrating the launch of OMNI Ultra and our partners at the AAO annual meeting in New Orleans, where Sight Sciences will be hosting the following events:

ASOA Live! IG Dinner Series (Oct. 8, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm): Tableau, 616 St. Peter Street for an engaging, case-based discussion exploring the real-world adoption of interventional glaucoma across three distinct practices.

(Oct. 8, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm): Tableau, 616 St. Peter Street for an engaging, case-based discussion exploring the real-world adoption of interventional glaucoma across three distinct practices. TearCare Clearance Experience Sessions (Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, 9:00 am – 10:00 am; 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm; 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm): See a live TearCare demonstration at Booth #1237, then hear from peers in these exclusive sessions sharing real-world insights on integrating TearCare into clinical practice.

(Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, 9:00 am – 10:00 am; 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm; 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm): See a live TearCare demonstration at Booth #1237, then hear from peers in these exclusive sessions sharing real-world insights on integrating TearCare into clinical practice. IX (Intersection of Intervention) EYEcon Appreciation Reception (Oct. 10, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm): Sazerac House, 101 Magazine Street for a special evening dedicated to celebrating our partnership with our IX EYEcons, recognizing your impact, and previewing our newest innovations. RSVP here





To learn more about our full list of events, visit the link here. Additionally, attendees are invited to visit Booth #1237 during exhibit hours to experience the latest innovations in our portfolio.

About the OMNI Ultra Surgical System

The OMNI® Ultra Surgical System is a handheld, single-use therapeutic device for MIGS. The technology is designed to enable comprehensive intervention within the eye’s conventional aqueous outflow pathway through canaloplasty and trabeculotomy, addressing the trabecular meshwork, Schlemm’s canal, and the collector channels through a single clear corneal microincision.

The OMNI Ultra Surgical System is indicated for canaloplasty (microcatheterization and viscodilation of Schlemm’s canal) followed by trabeculotomy (cutting of the trabecular meshwork) to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma.

About the TearCare System

The TearCare® System is designed to address meibomian gland dysfunction through precisely controlled, targeted thermal energy delivered directly to the eyelids while preserving natural blinking. Its proprietary SmartLids® technology maintains a calibrated therapeutic gland obstruction melting temperature within the meibomian glands of all four eyelids, helping soften obstructive meibum and, when combined with clinician-directed manual expression, effectively clear gland obstructions and improve meibomian gland function.

The TearCare System is indicated in the United States for thermal-activated gland expression therapy that improves meibomian gland function in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), when used in conjunction with manual expression of the meibomian glands.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and interventional solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI® Surgical System is implant-free, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery technologies indicated in the United States to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma. The OMNI Surgical System is CE Marked for the catheterization and transluminal viscodilation of Schlemm’s canal and cutting of the trabecular meshwork to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma. Glaucoma is the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The SION® Surgical System is a bladeless, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. The Company’s TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared in the United States for thermal-activated gland expression therapy that improves meibomian gland function in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), when used in conjunction with manual expression of the meibomian glands, enabling clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease. Visit www.sightsciences.com for more information.

Sight Sciences, TearCare, and SmartLids are trademarks of Sight Sciences registered in the United States. OMNI, SION, and the Sight Sciences logo are trademarks of Sight Sciences registered in the United States, European Union and other territories. TruSync and Clearance Assistant Plus are trademarks of Sight Sciences.

© 2026 Sight Sciences. All rights reserved.

Investor contact:

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

415.937.5406

Investor.Relations@Sightsciences.com

Media contact:

pr@SightSciences.com