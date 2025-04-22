Sight Sciences to Debut OMNI® Edge Surgical System at the 2025 ASCRS Annual Meeting, Expanding the OMNI Product Portfolio

New system features higher viscoelastic capacity and TruSync™ technology, engineered to safely synchronize surgical control and precision in implant-free, comprehensive MIGS

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) , an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative, interventional technologies intended to transform eye care and improve patients' lives, today announced the expansion of the OMNI® product family by launching the OMNI® Edge Surgical System. The new technology will debut at the 2025 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting, taking place April 25–27 in Los Angeles, California.

OMNI Edge with TruSync™ technology builds on the proven performance of the OMNI® Surgical System and introduces a higher-capacity viscoelastic delivery feature (21 µL) while maintaining the trusted safety, efficacy, and usability of the OMNI device. Designed for versatility in minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), OMNI Edge reduces intraocular pressure (IOP) by treating all three known areas of resistance in the aqueous outflow system—the trabecular meshwork, Schlemm’s canal, and the collector channels. The system is adaptable to all stages of primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) and can be used as a standalone procedure or in combination with cataract surgery.

"OMNI Edge represents the next step in providing the most comprehensive and versatile implant-free MIGS technology. The higher viscoelastic capacity, ergonomics, and predictability enhance my ability to safely and comprehensively treat a wide range of primary open-angle glaucoma cases,” said Christine Funke, MD, following early clinical use.

Key features of OMNI Edge:

TruSync technology: A patented viscoelastic delivery technology synchronized with surgeon rotation of the control wheel — enabling consistent, predictable, and reproducible viscoelastic deployment along every clock hour of Schlemm’s canal that is treated.

A patented viscoelastic delivery technology synchronized with surgeon rotation of the control wheel — enabling consistent, predictable, and reproducible viscoelastic deployment along every clock hour of Schlemm’s canal that is treated. Expanded viscoelastic capacity: Delivers up to 21 µL—nearly double the 11 µL capacity of the OMNI Surgical System — with precise control, while maintaining the trusted ergonomics, safety, and versatility of the OMNI Surgical System.

Delivers up to 21 µL—nearly double the 11 µL capacity of the OMNI Surgical System — with precise control, while maintaining the trusted ergonomics, safety, and versatility of the OMNI Surgical System. Trusted ergonomics: Retains the intuitive design of the OMNI Surgical System, preserving the intuitive handling surgeons know and trust, enabling a seamless adoption.



"Sight Sciences remains dedicated to evolving glaucoma care with interventional technologies that align with the way surgeons treat their patients safely, efficiently, and comprehensively," said Paul Badawi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sight Sciences. "OMNI Edge is a testament to our commitment to innovation and ongoing collaboration with the ophthalmic community."

Multiple studies, including prospective, long-term, and real-world have demonstrated the safety, effectiveness, and durability of the OMNI procedure in both standalone and combination cataract procedures. With over 300,000 procedures performed,1 OMNI has established itself as a leader in canal-based MIGS.

The introduction of OMNI Edge expands the OMNI product family while maintaining the availability of OMNI, ensuring surgeons have access to both technologies to meet their unique surgical preferences and patient needs. OMNI Edge is only available in the United States.

Experience OMNI Edge at ASCRS 2025

Join us in celebrating the launch of OMNI Edge at the ASCRS meeting in Los Angeles on April 26, 2025, from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm PT at our booth (#2439). Attendees are invited to explore this latest innovation and enjoy an hour networking with leading physicians and industry leaders. RSVP and learn more at sightsciences.com/ascrs.

About the OMNI Edge Surgical System

The OMNI® Edge Surgical System technology consists of a handheld, single-use therapeutic device for minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS). OMNI Edge allows surgeons 360 degrees of customized intervention to address the three primary areas of resistance of an eye’s diseased conventional outflow pathway (trabecular meshwork, Schlemm’s canal, and collector channels) through a single clear corneal microincision.

OMNI Edge is indicated for canaloplasty (the microcatheterization and viscodilation of Schlemm’s canal) followed by trabeculotomy (the cutting of trabecular meshwork) to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma. Visit omnisurgical.com/instructionsforuse to access the instructions for use, warnings, precautions, and adverse event information. OMNI Edge should not be used in any situations where the iridocorneal angle is compromised or has been damaged since it may not be possible to visualize the angle or to properly pass the microcatheter. Do not use the OMNI in patients with angle recession; neovascular glaucoma; chronic angle closure; narrow-angle glaucoma; traumatic or malignant glaucoma; or narrow inlet canals with plateau iris or in quadrants with previous MIGS implants. OMNI technology is protected by a global patent portfolio including 32 issued patents worldwide. For more information, to schedule a demonstration, or to request training, visit sightsciences.com/omniedge.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and interventional solutions intended to transform care and improve patients' lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world's most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company's OMNI® Surgical System is an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology (i) indicated in the United States to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and (ii) CE Marked for the catheterization and transluminal viscodilation of Schlemm's canal and cutting of the trabecular meshwork to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma. Glaucoma is the world's leading cause of irreversible blindness. The SION® Surgical Instrument is a bladeless, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. The Company's TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland disease (MGD) when used in conjunction with manual expression of the meibomian glands, enabling clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease.

Visit www.sightsciences.com for more information.

1 Estimate based on units of OMNI (and predicates) shipped as of December 31, 2024.

© 2025 Sight Sciences. All rights reserved. Sight Sciences and TearCare are trademarks of Sight Sciences registered in the United States. OMNI and SION are trademarks of Sight Sciences registered in the United States, European Union and other territories. TruSync is a trademark of Sight Sciences. 04/2025 OM-3441-US.v1

