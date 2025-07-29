SI-BONE To Present at Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving sacropelvic disorders, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA. Management will be hosting a fireside chat on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time/03:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering at this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord108/sibn/2510356. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.si-bone.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About SI-BONE, Inc.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) is a global leader in developing unique technologies for surgical treatment of sacropelvic disorders. Since pioneering minimally invasive SI joint surgery in 2009 with the iFuse Implant System ® , SI-BONE has supported over 4,600 physicians in performing a total of over 125,000 procedures. A unique body of clinical evidence supports the use of SI-BONE’s technologies with over 175 peer reviewed publications including four randomized controlled trials. SI-BONE has leveraged its leadership in minimally invasive SI joint fusion to commercialize novel solutions for adjacent markets, including adult deformity, spinopelvic and sacropelvic fixation and pelvic trauma.

