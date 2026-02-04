SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Shoulder Innovations to Participate in the BTIG 13th Annual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

February 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (Shoulder Innovations, or the Company) (NYSE: SI), a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market, today announced that members of management will participate in the BTIG 13th Annual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference in Snowbird, UT on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 and Wednesday, February 11, 2026. 

About Shoulder Innovations

Shoulder Innovations is a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market, with a current offering of advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of Shoulder Innovations' ecosystem, which is designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain. Shoulder Innovations' ecosystem is also comprised of enabling technologies, efficient instrument systems, specialized support and surgeon-to-surgeon collaboration. Together, these elements seek to address the long-standing clinical and operational challenges in the shoulder surgical care market by delivering predictable outcomes, procedural simplicity, and efficiency across all sites of care.

Contact 

Brian Johnston or Sam Bentzinger

Gilmartin Group LLC

ir@shoulderinnovations.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shoulder-innovations-to-participate-in-the-btig-13th-annual-medtech-digital-health-life-science--diagnostic-tools-conference-302677928.html

SOURCE Shoulder Innovations

Michigan Medtech Digital health Diagnostics Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
MRI or magnetic resonance imaging of the head and brain. Close up
Insights
The New Gold Rush in Brain Science
January 22, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Jennifer Smith-Parker
Job Trends
BioSpace Reveals Fresh Design With 2026 Hotbed Maps, Highlighting Life Sciences Hubs
January 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Organizing Solutions and organizer concept as a Management leadership taking charge as a leader sorting out diverse ropes into an organized patterns as a business concept for strategy and control.
FDA
JPM26: Beam, Cabaletta, More Zero In on Regulatory Alignment After Tumultuous Year
January 19, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie