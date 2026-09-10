Shoulder Innovations Announces Exclusive Partnership with ALM Ortho to Introduce Bespoke Solution for Complex Shoulder Reconstruction Procedures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoulder Innovations, Inc. ("Shoulder Innovations", or "the company") (NYSE: SI), a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market, today announced it has entered into an exclusive collaboration with ALM Ortho, Inc. ("ALM Ortho"), a leader in additive manufacturing of titanium orthopedic implants, to introduce a bespoke implant for the treatment of severe shoulder deformity and other highly complex revision cases, circumstances for which no adequate solution currently exists.

Informed by patient imaging data, ALM Ortho's implants are designed on a case-by-case basis, personalized to individual patient needs and anatomy, and delivered to surgical teams for implantation. Under the collaboration agreement, Shoulder Innovations holds exclusive rights for upper extremity applications of ALM Ortho's solutions in the United States. Shoulder Innovations will leverage its existing ecosystem, including its established surgeon relationships and sales organization, to identify appropriate cases and connect surgeons and facilities with the ALM Ortho solution, while ALM Ortho will design, manufacture, and deliver these devices to surgeons.

"This collaboration bolsters our broader array of offerings to the shoulder surgical care market and importantly helps address a real unmet need for patients and surgeons facing these complex cases," said Rob Ball, CEO of Shoulder Innovations. "We look forward to working with ALM Ortho with this new capability in the marketplace, which we expect will drive improved patient outcomes and yield strategic advantages for SI as our commercial engine continues to grow."

Specific financial terms of the agreement are confidential.

About Shoulder Innovations



Shoulder Innovations is a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market, with a current offering of advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of Shoulder Innovations' ecosystem, which is designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain. Shoulder Innovations' ecosystem is also comprised of enabling technologies, efficient instrument systems, specialized support and surgeon-to-surgeon collaboration. Together, these elements seek to address the long-standing clinical and operational challenges in the shoulder surgical care market by delivering predictable outcomes, procedural simplicity, and efficiency across all sites of care.

About ALM Ortho, Inc.



ALM Ortho is focused on developing and delivering innovative orthopedic implants for the spine, total joints, oncology, CMF, and extremities. ALM Ortho is leveraging advanced software tools to build an innovative platform to deliver more patient-matched device solutions to market while also holding steady with the more traditional serial implant manufacturing and sales model.

Contact



Brian Johnston or Sam Bentzinger



Gilmartin Group LLC



ir@shoulderinnovations.com

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SOURCE Shoulder Innovations