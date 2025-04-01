Shimadzu Medical Systems USA announces leadership change

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), a division of Shimadzu Precision Instruments, Inc. (SPI), which is fully owned by Shimadzu Corporation, Japan, is pleased to announce the appointment of a new company president, effective April 1, 2025.

Taisuke “Ted” Goto, former Vice President of Business Administration, has been promoted to be the new President of SMS and SPI. Ted has extensive career in Sales & Marketing, as the Product Manager of Interventional Xray in Shimadzu Japan and New Business Development for Alzheimer’s disease treatment and Infection Prevention in North America.

Taisuke “Ted” Goto, President, “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead a dynamic organization that provides innovative medical device solutions; and look forward to continue providing excellence in science technology to our customers and driving long-term value to our partners across the U.S. and Canada.”

Junji Sakamoto, former President of SMS and SPI, is taking on the new role of SMS Corporate Advisor to support SMS Management team to ensure a smooth transition.

Shimadzu Medical Systems USA continues to grow and evolve our organization to meet the needs of our customers and meet our strategic goals. We appreciate your continued support and look forward to continuing to serve the healthcare needs of our communities.

About Shimadzu Medical Systems USA

Kyoto, Japan

USA

USA

Long Beach, CA

the United States

Caribbean

Dallas, TX

Kenmore, WA

Vacaville, CA

Chicago

Shimadzu Corporation, founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan and the parent of Shimadzu Precision Instruments, Inc. doing business as Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic equipment including conventional, interventional, and digital X-Ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Long Beach, CA with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States and the Caribbean and Direct Operations headquartered out of Dallas, TX, Kenmore, WA, Vacaville, CA and the greater Chicago area.

