Shennon Biotechnologies Raises $12M in Financing, Appoints Cyril Konto, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer and Unveils Precision Immunotherapy Pipeline

Company unveils first three oncology programs targeting small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma

Financing supports advancement of proprietary T-cell engager platform and newly disclosed pipeline toward the clinic

CEO appointment marks the Company’s transition to development-stage execution, with Founder Li Sun, Ph.D., transitioning to President and Chief Technology Officer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#TCE--Shennon Biotechnologies (“ShennonBio”), a biotechnology company developing precision immunotherapies for cancer, today announced that it has raised $12M in financing from Future Ventures, NextGen Venture Partners, Samos Investments, Atypical Ventures and Saras Capital, with continued support from existing investors DCVC, Foundation Capital, and AV8 Ventures. The company has raised $25M to date.

In addition to the funding, the Company has appointed biotechnology industry veteran Cyril Konto, M.D. as Chief Executive Officer. Founder and current CEO Li Sun, Ph.D., will transition to President and Chief Technology Officer, continuing to lead the Company’s scientific strategy, technology development and pipeline innovation.

The new financing will support continued development of ShennonBio’s integrated technology platform and advancement of its emerging oncology pipeline that currently includes three T-cell engager (TCE) programs in small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its founding in 2021, ShennonBio has built a proprietary technology engine spanning target discovery, ultra-high-throughput functional screening, computational binder prediction and optimization, and AI-enabled safety assessment. The Company has also established approximately 6,000 square feet of laboratory space in San Francisco near UCSF Mission Bay and assembled proprietary datasets with fresh tumor samples from strong partnerships with hospitals and academic institutions.

“ShennonBio was founded to address fundamental challenges that have limited the development of precision immunotherapies, from identifying differentiated targets and highly functional therapeutic binders to predicting potential safety risks before candidates reach the clinic,” said Li Sun, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Technology Officer, ShennonBio. “We have built an integrated technology platform, generated proprietary human datasets and begun translating those capabilities into a pipeline of precision immunotherapies. With $25 million raised to date, and Cyril joining as CEO, we are entering an important new stage for ShennonBio as we advance our first TCE programs toward the clinic.”

Building an Integrated Platform for Precision Immunotherapy

ShennonBio is developing both antibody-based T-cell engagers (Ab-TCEs), which can address targets expressed on the surface of tumor cells, and TCR-based T-cell engagers (TCR-TCEs), which can potentially access intracellular cancer targets presented through HLA. This dual approach is designed to substantially expand the universe of cancer biology that can potentially be addressed through T-cell engagers.

The Company’s integrated platform combines four proprietary capabilities:

PINTRA , which uses proprietary human tumor datasets and advanced computational approaches to identify differentiated surface and intracellular therapeutic targets;

, which uses proprietary human tumor datasets and advanced computational approaches to identify differentiated surface and intracellular therapeutic targets; TCELERATOR , an ultra-high-throughput functional screening platform capable of evaluating more than 10 million single-cell interactions concurrently and millions of therapeutic candidates;

, an ultra-high-throughput functional screening platform capable of evaluating more than 10 million single-cell interactions concurrently and millions of therapeutic candidates; AFFINIS , a computational platform for predicting, designing and optimizing antibody binders and TCR; and

, a computational platform for predicting, designing and optimizing antibody binders and TCR; and SERIS, an AI-enabled safety platform designed to identify potential off-target cross-reactivity earlier in therapeutic development.

Together, these technologies create an integrated discovery and development engine spanning target identification, functional screening, therapeutic optimization and safety assessment.

A central component of ShennonBio’s approach is its growing proprietary human dataset. The Company has assembled data encompassing >10,000 tumor samples, >11 million single cells and a substantial collection of TCR sequences. ShennonBio continues to expand these datasets through relationships involving more than 15 institutions and across multiple cancer types and other diseases.

Advancing a Diversified Oncology Pipeline

ShennonBio has translated its platform into three initial oncology programs spanning both antibody- and TCR-based T-cell engagers.

SBT-121 is a dual-targeting trispecific Ab-TCE being developed for small cell lung cancer.

SBT-201 is an Ab-TCE being developed for ovarian cancer.

SBT-425 is a TCR-TCE being developed for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Together, the programs reflect ShennonBio’s strategy of combining established T-cell engager biology with its proprietary discovery and screening capabilities to pursue differentiated therapeutic opportunities across solid tumors.

As ShennonBio advances from platform development toward development-stage execution, the Company has appointed Cyril Konto, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Sun, ShennonBio’s founder and current CEO, will transition to President and Chief Technology Officer, and will remain deeply committed to the Company, leading scientific strategy, technology development and pipeline innovation.

Dr. Konto brings more than 20 years of experience in oncology drug development, company building and strategic transactions. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI), where he led a strategic and operational transformation of the organization, focused its portfolio on oncology and built its multispecifics franchise.

During his tenure, IGI completed three external partnerships, including an agreement with AbbVie for a Phase 1 trispecific T-cell engager that included $700 million upfront and up to $1.9 billion in total potential value plus royalties. He previously held senior oncology development leadership roles at Allogene Therapeutics, Pfizer and Bristol Myers Squibb.

“ShennonBio has spent the last several years building a differentiated foundation spanning proprietary human data, target discovery, functional screening, therapeutic design and safety prediction,” said Dr. Konto. “What attracted me to the Company is the opportunity to translate those capabilities into a new generation of precision immunotherapies. I look forward to working closely with Li and the team to advance our pipeline toward the clinic, establish strategic partnerships and build ShennonBio for its next stage of growth.”

Over the next two years, ShennonBio plans to advance a development candidate toward IND filing and Phase 1 clinical development, pursue licensing opportunities for selected therapeutic programs and explore partnerships around its platform capabilities, including binder prediction and generation, clinical toxicity prediction and its proprietary datasets.

About Shennon Biotechnologies

Shennon Biotechnologies is developing precision immunotherapies for solid tumors through an integrated technology platform spanning target discovery, ultra-high-throughput microfluidics-driven functional screening, computational therapeutic design and safety prediction. Where conventional discovery tests binders sequentially over months, Shennon's TCELERATOR platform profiles more than 10 million single-cell interactions at once, identifying functional leads in a single experiment. This unified engine is supported by proprietary human tumor datasets and an expanding network of academic and clinical collaborators. The Company is developing both antibody-based and TCR-based T-cell engagers designed to address surface and intracellular cancer targets. Its initial oncology pipeline includes programs in small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma. ShennonBio is based in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.shennonbio.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com