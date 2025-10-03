Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in Upcoming Wedbush Securities Key Opinion Leader (KOL) and Company Panel

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel therapeutics targeting tumor necrosis factor (TNF) superfamily receptors for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in a panel discussion focused on key takeaways from the United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW) Conference 2025. The session will be moderated by covering analysts Martin Fan, Ph.D. and David Nierengarten, Ph.D., and will feature KOL Marla Dubinsky, M.D., Director of the Susan and Leonard Feinstein Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinical Center at Mount Sinai Health System.

Conference Details

Format: Panel Discussion

Session Title: Wedbush UEGW Conference 2025 Rewind

Moderators: Martin Fan, Ph.D. and David Nierengarten, Ph.D.

Shattuck Participant: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer

Date: October 8, 2025

Time: 10:00am - 12:00pm EST

Website Link: Here

About SL-325

SL-325 is a potential first-in-class Death Receptor 3 (DR3) blocking antibody designed to achieve a complete and durable blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. Shattuck’s preclinical studies demonstrate high affinity binding and superior activity over TL1A antibodies and offer the potential for higher efficacy and lower immunogenicity in comparison to TL1A blocking antibodies. SL-325 is currently being studied in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: STTK) is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of potential treatments for inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. Shattuck is developing a potentially first-in-class antibody for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. Shattuck’s expertise in protein engineering and the development of novel TNF receptor therapeutics come together in its lead program, SL-325, a potentially first-in-class DR3 antagonist antibody designed to achieve a more complete and durable blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

