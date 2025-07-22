SUBSCRIBE
Sharp Therapeutics Corp. Announces Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Sharp Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: SHRX) ("Sharp" or the "Company"), a pre-clinical biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to treat genetic diseases, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on July 18, 2024 (the "Meeting").

All nominees set forth in the Company's management information circular dated June 10, 2025 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the votes are set out below:


NomineeNumber of SharesPercentage of Votes
ForWithheldForWithheld
Scott Sneddon10,923,1020100 %0%
William R. Newlin10,923,1020100 %0%
John L. Brooks III10,923,1020100 %0%
Dietrich Stephan10,923,1020100 %0%
John Hathaway10,923,1020100 %0%
Lorne Sugarman10,923,1020100 %0%

The Circular also sought approval to re-appoint MNP LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration. The results of the shareholder votes for this item is set out below:

MotionNumber of Shares ForPercentage of Votes For
Appointment of Auditors10,923,102100 %

About Sharp Therapeutics Corp.

First-Choice Therapies for Genetic Diseases

Sharp Therapeutics is a pre-clinical stage company developing first-choice small-molecule therapeutics for genetic diseases. The Company's discovery platform combines novel high throughput screening technologies, with compound libraries computational optimized based on the physics and biology of cellular trafficking defects and allosteric activation of proteins. The platform produces small molecule compounds that restore activity in mutated proteins giving the potential to treat genetic disorders with conventional pill-based medicines.

For additional information on Sharp, please visit: www.sharptx.com.

Contacts:Scott Sneddon, PhD, JD
Chief Executive Officer
412-206-5303 or scott@sharptx.com


Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

