SetPoint Medical Appoints Tyler Binney to Its Board of Directors

SetPoint Medical, a clinical-stage healthcare company dedicated to people living with chronic autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Tyler Binney to its Board of Directors. With a career built around scaling disruptive MedTech platforms, Binney brings over two decades of commercial leadership experience that will be instrumental to SetPoint's mission to deliver a new treatment alternative to patients with autoimmune conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

“Tyler has a strong track record of building successful commercial organizations and delivering sustained growth in new markets,” said Murthy V. Simhambhatla, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of SetPoint Medical. “His experience bringing novel, category-creating technologies to market will be an incredible asset to our team as we work to provide patients with access to our innovative neuroimmune modulation platform.”

With over 20 years of proven leadership experience in the medical device industry, Mr. Binney most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Relievant Medical Systems, which Boston Scientific acquired in November 2023 for an upfront payment of $850 million, plus performance-based earnouts. Previously, he served as President and General Manager of the Interventional Urology Business Unit at Teleflex, and as Vice President of Sales at NeoTract, where he led the successful commercialization of the UroLift® System, contributing to its $1.1 billion acquisition by Teleflex.

“What SetPoint is doing in the field of neuroimmune modulation is truly groundbreaking,” said Tyler Binney. “This team is on the verge of transforming the treatment of chronic autoimmune conditions, and I look forward to contributing my experience as they accelerate their strategy to commercialize this platform technology.”

About SetPoint Medical

SetPoint Medical is a privately held clinical-stage healthcare company dedicated to treating people living with chronic autoimmune diseases. The company is developing a novel platform designed to stimulate the vagus nerve to activate neuroimmune pathways to produce a systemic anti-inflammatory and immune-restorative effect. SetPoint Medical’s platform technology is designed to offer patients and providers a treatment alternative for rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease and other chronic autoimmune conditions with potentially less risk and cost than drug therapy. For more information, visit www.setpointmedical.com.

