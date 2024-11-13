Servier to Present Data on IDH-mutant Glioma at the 2024 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Congress

Servier’s presence at the 2024 SNO congress includes six company-sponsored abstracts including three oral presentations

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier today announced that it will present data at the 29th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), November 21-24, 2024, in Houston, Texas. Data presentations will focus on the company’s neuro-oncology development program, including three oral-presentations, and reinforce our understanding of the burdens and experiences of people living with IDH-mutant glioma.

“At Servier, we are dedicated to delivering transformative, life-changing therapies to patients living with cancer who have little-to-no options available,” said Claude Bertrand, Executive Vice President Research and Development, Chief Scientific Officer, at Servier. “Our presentations at this year’s Society for Neuro-Oncology Conference reinforce our commitment to people living with IDH-mutant gliomas, who had, until recently, limited therapeutic options to treat this devastating disease. We look forward to sharing results with the community, including updated Phase 3 data that supports our recently approved medication for Grade 2 IDH-mutant gliomas.”

A full list of company-sponsored abstracts can be found here.

About Glioma1

Gliomas are tumors that arise from glial or precursor cells within the central nervous system (CNS). The 2021 World Health Organization (WHO) classification recognizes four general groups of gliomas, one of which is adult-type diffuse gliomas. These diffuse gliomas are the most common primary malignant brain tumors in adults. The pathogenesis and prognosis of these tumors are tightly linked to mutations (or lack thereof) in the metabolic enzyme isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH), and molecular testing is required for proper diagnosis. As of 2021, adult-type diffuse gliomas are sub-divided into only three categories:

Astrocytoma, IDH-mutant (CNS WHO grades 2-4)

Oligodendroglioma, IDH-mutant and 1p19q-codeleted (CNS WHO grades 2-3)

Glioblastoma, IDH-wildtype (CNS WHO grade 4)

About Servier in Oncology

Servier is a global leader in oncology, governed by a non-profit foundation. Servier approaches innovation with a long-term vision, free of influence from fiduciary responsibilities.

Servier is the leader in IDH-mutant targeted therapies and devotes more than 65% of its research and development budget to Oncology. Servier aspires to advance more targeted therapies by identifying mutations and understanding how these mutations impact cancer and its progression. Servier believes we can serve more people by helping the right patients find the right treatment, at the right time.

Servier takes a One Innovation Engine approach to R&D and is actively seeking alliances, partnerships and acquisitions at various stages of the portfolio.

For more information about working with Servier to bring the promise of tomorrow to the patients it serves, visit Servier.us.

References

1 Mellinghoff, I. K., van den Bent, M. J., Blumenthal, D. T., Touat, M., Peters, K. B., Clarke, J., Mendez, J., Yust-Katz, S., Welsh, L., Mason, W. P., Ducray, F., Umemura, Y., Nabors, B., Holdhoff, M., Hottinger, A. F., Arakawa, Y., Sepulveda, J. M., Wick, W., Soffietti, R., … Cloughesy, T. F. (2023). Vorasidenib in idh1- or IDH2-mutant low-grade glioma. New England Journal of Medicine, 389(7), 589–601. https://doi.org/10.1056/nejmoa2304194

