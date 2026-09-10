Sernova Biotherapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investor Conference

Jonathan Rigby, CEO of Sernova and Will Rust, Ph.D., CEO of Seraxis to Present Merger Details to Form BetaNova Biotherapeutics, a Differentiated Leader in Type1 Diabetes Cell Therapy

TORONTO and GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sernova Biotherapeutics (“Sernova”) (TSX: SVA) (OTC: SEOVF) (FSE/XETRA: PSHO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on developing its Cell Pouch Bio-hybrid Organ as a functional cure for type 1 diabetes, today announced it will be participating in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 14-16, 2026, in New York. Jonathan Rigby, Sernova’s President and CEO, will be joined by Will Rust, Ph.D., President and CEO of Seraxis Holdings, Inc. ("Seraxis") and a joint, in-person presentation will be made on Wednesday 16th September at 11.30 a.m. Registered attendees can also watch a presentation webcast live via the HCW conference forum.

On September 8, 2026, Sernova and Seraxis entered into a definitive agreement to merge their biotechnologies to create BetaNova Biotherapeutics, subject to shareholder approval. The company will focus on advancing a differentiated approach to type 1 diabetes (T1D) islet cell replacement. The press release can be found here, or on www.sernova.com.

Please contact your representative at H.C. Wainwright to schedule a meeting with the management team during the conference.

ABOUT BETANOVA BIOTHERAPEUTICS

BetaNova Biotherapeutics is the proposed combined company of Sernova Biotherapeutics and Seraxis Holdings, Inc. Subject to completion of the proposed transaction, BetaNova will be a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company focused on advancing cell-replacement therapies for type 1 diabetes. BetaNova will combine Seraxis' stem cell-derived islet cells and cGMP manufacturing platform with Sernova's Cell Pouch Bio-hybrid Organ.

ABOUT SERNOVA BIOTHERAPEUTICS

Sernova Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing a regenerative medicine solution for T1D that combines its Cell Pouch implantation device, clinical experience in the engraftment of functional pancreatic cells, and therapeutic cells to create a bio-hybrid, functional surrogate endocrine organ.

ABOUT SERAXIS

Seraxis is a clinical stage company that develops stem cell-derived pancreatic islets and scalable cGMP manufacturing processes. Seraxis’ mission is to demonstrate safety and potency of its islets in T1D patients without immune suppression therapy. To accomplish this goal, its lead allogeneic product, SR-02, is paired with an immune tolerizing strategy. Seraxis’ follow-on product SR-03 adds gene edits to SR-02 that increase compatibility with the host and potentially enhance long-term engraftment without immune suppression.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

David Burke

VP, Investor Relations

(917) 751-5713

David.Burke@sernova.com

The TSX has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Sernova has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the company’s expectation of receiving all necessary approvals to complete the merger with Seraxis. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Sernova appears in Sernova’s Annual Information Form for the year ended October 31, 2025, filed with Canadian securities authorities and available at www.sedarplus.ca, as updated by Sernova’s continuous disclosure filings, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Sernova disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.