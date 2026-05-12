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Seres Therapeutics to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference

May 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading live biotherapeutics company, today announced that management will attend the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference and will present a company overview at 3:30 p.m. ET on May 19, 2026.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the “Events and Presentations” tab on the “Investors and News” section of the Company’s website at http://www.serestherapeutics.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel live biotherapeutics, with a focus on inflammatory and immune diseases. The Company led the development and FDA approval of VOWST™, the first orally administered microbiome therapeutic, which was subsequently divested to Nestlé Health Science. SER-155, which has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations, is being advanced for patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant, and is Phase 2 ready, pending receipt of funding. An investigator-sponsored trial of SER-155 is ongoing in immune checkpoint inhibitor–related enterocolitis to further evaluate the potential breadth of the Company’s live biotherapeutic platform. SER-603, in development for inflammatory bowel disease, is designed to modulate the gastrointestinal microbiome and support mucosal barrier integrity by targeting inflammatory bacteria and associated metabolites. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.  

Investor and Media Contact:  
IR@serestherapeutics.com

Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.
Kendall Investor Relations
ctanzi@kendallir.com


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