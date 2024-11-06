SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Seres Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates on November 13, 2024

November 6, 2024 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading live biotherapeutics company, today announced that management will host a conference call and live audio webcast on November 13, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss third quarter 2024 financial results and provide business updates.

To access the conference call, please dial 800-715-9871 (domestic) or 646-307-1963 (international) and reference the conference ID number 5051385. To join the live webcast, please visit the “Investors and News” section of the Seres website at www.serestherapeutics.com.

A webcast replay will be available on the Seres website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived for approximately 21 days.

About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a clinical-stage company focused on improving patient outcomes in medically vulnerable populations through novel live biotherapeutics. Seres led the successful development and approval of VOWST™, the first FDA-approved orally administered microbiome therapeutic, which was sold to Nestlé Health Science in September 2024. The Company is developing SER-155, which has demonstrated a significant reduction in bloodstream infections and related complications (as compared to placebo) in a clinical study in patients undergoing allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (allo-HSCT). SER-155 and our other pipeline programs are designed to target multiple disease-relevant pathways and are manufactured from standard clonal cell banks via single-strain cultivation, rather than from the donor-sourced production process used for VOWST. The Company is also advancing additional cultivated oral live biotherapeutics for medically vulnerable populations, including those with chronic liver disease, cancer neutropenia, and solid organ transplants. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.

Investor and Media Contact:
IR@serestherapeutics.com

Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.
Kendall Investor Relations
ctanzi@kendallir.com

Massachusetts Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Earnings
Vertex Tops Q3 Forecast on Strength of Cystic Fibrosis Sales, Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance
November 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Earnings
BioNTech Handily Beats Q3 Expectations, Trims Full-Year Revenue Guidance
November 4, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Indianapolis, U.S. - April 16, 2016: Eli Lilly and Company World Headquarters. Lilly makes Medicines and Pharmaceuticals VI
Editorial
Eli Lilly’s Q3 Miss for Mounjaro, Zepbound Highlights Dependency on Wholesalers
November 1, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Regeneron logo on a light brown building
Earnings
Regeneron Reports Mixed Q3 Sales as Eylea Franchise Remains Under Pressure
November 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac