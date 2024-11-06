Seres Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates on November 13, 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading live biotherapeutics company, today announced that management will host a conference call and live audio webcast on November 13, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss third quarter 2024 financial results and provide business updates.

To access the conference call, please dial 800-715-9871 (domestic) or 646-307-1963 (international) and reference the conference ID number 5051385. To join the live webcast, please visit the “Investors and News” section of the Seres website at www.serestherapeutics.com.

A webcast replay will be available on the Seres website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived for approximately 21 days.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a clinical-stage company focused on improving patient outcomes in medically vulnerable populations through novel live biotherapeutics. Seres led the successful development and approval of VOWST™, the first FDA-approved orally administered microbiome therapeutic, which was sold to Nestlé Health Science in September 2024. The Company is developing SER-155, which has demonstrated a significant reduction in bloodstream infections and related complications (as compared to placebo) in a clinical study in patients undergoing allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (allo-HSCT). SER-155 and our other pipeline programs are designed to target multiple disease-relevant pathways and are manufactured from standard clonal cell banks via single-strain cultivation, rather than from the donor-sourced production process used for VOWST. The Company is also advancing additional cultivated oral live biotherapeutics for medically vulnerable populations, including those with chronic liver disease, cancer neutropenia, and solid organ transplants. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.

