Seres Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - September 8, 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) (“Seres” or the “Company”), a leading live biotherapeutics company, today announced that on September 4, 2026, the Compensation and Talent Committee of Seres’ board of directors granted inducement equity grants consisting of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 4,200 shares of its common stock to two new employees. These stock options are subject to the terms of the Seres Therapeutics, Inc. 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan (the “Inducement Plan”). The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals as an inducement material to their entering into employment with Seres pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The Inducement Plan was adopted by Seres’ board of directors in December 2022. The stock options have an exercise price of $5.72 per share. Each option will vest as to 25% of the total number of shares subject to the option on the first anniversary of the individual’s date of hire and as to 6.25% of the total number of shares subject to the option upon completion of each three full months of service to the Company thereafter.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel live biotherapeutics products, designed to address unmet needs in oncology that can lead to interruption to patients' cancer care and/or mortality, and to treat inflammatory and immune diseases, by modulating host function to protect and improve mucosal epithelial barrier integrity, induce immune homeostasis and tolerance, and prevent the colonization and overgrowth of pathogens in the gastrointestinal tract. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.

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