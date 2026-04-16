Seragon Publishes Data for Longevity Drug SRN-901 Showing Significant Lifespan and Healthspan Extension

Novel combinatorial oral therapy extended median remaining lifespan in adult mice by 33% compared to placebo









Treatment resulted in a 70% attenuation of frailty progression and 30.53% reduction in tumor incidence, highlighting significant improvements in physiological resilience









Multi-omics data demonstrate coordinated targeting of multiple biological aging pathways, overcoming the limitations of single-target geroprotective compounds

IRVINE, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seragon Biosciences Inc. today announced the publication of comprehensive preclinical study results in the peer-reviewed journal Drug Design, Development and Therapy, demonstrating that its investigational combinatorial longevity drug, SRN-901, significantly extended median remaining lifespan and attenuated frailty progression in adult mice.

The published study highlights the potential of SRN-901 as a multi-target combinatorial approach to promote healthy aging and extend lifespan by targeting multiple aging pathways.

"Developing interventions to delay aging and improve lifespan and healthspan is a critical goal in aging research, yet individual geroprotective compounds fail to address the complexity, interconnectedness, and dynamic nature of biological systems," said David Scieszka, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Scientific Officer, Seragon Biosciences. "The robust multi-omics findings and physiological evidence from this study reinforce the rationale for combinatorial therapeutic approaches in aging research. By simultaneously targeting multiple aging pathways, SRN-901 provides a coherent mechanistic framework for promoting cellular resilience, reducing frailty, and suppressing key drivers of aging-related diseases."

Key Efficacy and Multi-Omics Findings:

Significant Lifespan Extension: SRN-901-treated mice showed a significant increase of 33% in median remaining lifespan compared to placebo-treated mice. Furthermore, a Cox proportional hazards analysis revealed that SRN-901 treatment was associated with a 46% reduction in the hazard of death. While the benchmark mTOR inhibitor rapamycin increased median lifespan in adult mice by 21%, other comparator compounds like nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) and nicotinamide riboside (NR) did not show significant differences in median lifespan compared to placebo.





SRN-901-treated mice showed a significant increase of 33% in median remaining lifespan compared to placebo-treated mice. Furthermore, a Cox proportional hazards analysis revealed that SRN-901 treatment was associated with a 46% reduction in the hazard of death. While the benchmark mTOR inhibitor rapamycin increased median lifespan in adult mice by 21%, other comparator compounds like nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) and nicotinamide riboside (NR) did not show significant differences in median lifespan compared to placebo. Robust Healthspan and Frailty Improvements: SRN-901 protected mice against increased frailty during aging. When scores were normalized to baseline, the treatment corresponded to a 70% attenuation of frailty progression relative to placebo controls. Treated mice were notably well-groomed and maintained normal posture at late-life stages. Additionally, tumor incidence in SRN-901-treated mice was significantly reduced by 30.53% relative to placebo-treated mice.





SRN-901 protected mice against increased frailty during aging. When scores were normalized to baseline, the treatment corresponded to a 70% attenuation of frailty progression relative to placebo controls. Treated mice were notably well-groomed and maintained normal posture at late-life stages. Additionally, tumor incidence in SRN-901-treated mice was significantly reduced by 30.53% relative to placebo-treated mice. Transcriptomic Modulation of Aging Pathways: Transcriptomic analyses revealed that SRN-901 modulates gene expression across pathways implicated in aging biology. Pathways related to DNA repair were upregulated in the SRN-901 treated mice. Conversely, pathways related to apoptosis, inflammatory response, reactive oxygen species, and mTORC1 signaling were all downregulated.





Transcriptomic analyses revealed that SRN-901 modulates gene expression across pathways implicated in aging biology. Pathways related to DNA repair were upregulated in the SRN-901 treated mice. Conversely, pathways related to apoptosis, inflammatory response, reactive oxygen species, and mTORC1 signaling were all downregulated. Reversal of Metabolic Aging: Metabolic profiling revealed that SRN-901 was associated with attenuation of several age-related metabolic shifts, resulting in a blood metabolite profile that more closely resembled that of younger mice. Metabolite changes observed in aging controls were blunted or reversed in SRN-901-treated mice. The treatment significantly upregulated pathways central to cellular repair, energy metabolism, and stress resistance, including glutathione metabolism, insulin signaling, AMPK signaling, and FoxO signaling.

About the Study The preclinical study investigated the effects of SRN-901 on lifespan extension, frailty reduction, disease-related gene expression pathways, metabolic aging, and the proteome in 18-month-old C57BL/6 mice fed a Western diet. Mice were treated until death with SRN-901 (500 mg/kg/day), placebo, or benchmark anti-aging compounds (rapamycin, NMN, or NR) via oral gavage. Frailty assessments were conducted before and after dosing, and blood samples were collected for comprehensive transcriptomic, metabolomic, and proteomic analyses to evaluate molecular correlates of longevity.

About SRN-901 SRN-901 is a novel oral combinatorial drug consisting of advanced longevity-associated compounds and Seragon's SRN-820. The combination acts as a multi-target intervention designed to simultaneously modulate interconnected nutrient-sensing, mitochondrial surveillance, and stress-response networks.

About Seragon Biosciences

Seragon Biosciences Inc., headquartered in Irvine, California, is a research-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving human and animal health through innovative science. Seragon Biosciences is committed to applying cutting-edge scientific and technological advancements to the fields of aging, metabolism, oncology, and neurodegenerative diseases. From the research end to consumer products and clinical applications, Seragon strives to bring people access to the most significant breakthroughs in medicine. For more information, please visit www.seragon.com.

Media Contact:

media@seragon.com

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SOURCE Seragon Biosciences