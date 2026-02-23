seqWell Announces Launch of MosaiX™ DNA Library Prep Kit for High Performance NGS Applications

TnX™ Transposase and directional tagmentation provide superior data quality and versatility without compromising speed

BEVERLY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#WGS--seqWell, a global leader in NGS library construction technology, today announced the launch of MosaiX, a next-generation library prep kit designed to streamline a wide range of high-throughput applications, including human WGS, large plant and animal genomics, and hybrid capture workflows such as Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) and other targeted panels. The announcement coincides with the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting to be held in Orlando, Florida, from Feb 23-27, 2026, where seqWell will be showcasing data from the new product.

As genomic research scales to larger populations with increasing data requirements, laboratories often face a trade-off between workflow, speed and data quality. MosaiX eliminates this compromise by utilizing seqWell’s proprietary engineered TnX™ transposase in a novel directional tagmentation workflow. The MosaiX product enables researchers to quickly and affordably generate uniform libraries with low insertion bias using a 90-minute end-to-end workflow, requiring only 35 minutes of hands-on time.

MosaiX Library Prep has already been deployed in early access by leading genomic research institutions. Chad Nusbaum, Board Member and lead for genomics technology development for Darwin's Ark, a pet science nonprofit, has utilized the kit for a large-scale feline genomics initiative using fur samples as input. "The scale of our feline genomics project requires a library construction solution that is robust, scalable and simple to carry out, and, importantly, also capable of generating sufficient data from low input samples of mammalian-complexity genomes," said Nusbaum. "MosaiX has been a game-changer for our process. It allows us to process large numbers of diverse samples rapidly without sacrificing the coverage uniformity or library complexity essential for our downstream analysis. It works really well, and the data look great."

"With MosaiX, we set out to solve a fundamental challenge in library prep: how to achieve the convenience of tagmentation with the high-performance levels typically required for complex human and large plant or animal genomes," said Joseph Mellor, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of seqWell. "By integrating our engineered TnX transposase into a directional tagmentation workflow, we are providing scientists with a tool that offers uncompromised versatility and data quality, with the speed and scalability they have come to expect from seqWell products."

seqWell will be presenting MosaiX performance data and additional product details at the upcoming Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting. The MosaiX DNA Library Prep Kit will be available for purchase in March. For more information, please visit www.seqwell.com.

