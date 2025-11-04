SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Septerna to Participate in Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences

November 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Septerna, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEPN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) drug discovery, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in November:

Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference
Fireside chat on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET

TD Cowen Immunology & Inflammation Summit
Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available in the investors section of the company’s website at www.septerna.com. Replays will be archived for at least 30 days following each event.

About Septerna
Septerna, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a world-class team of GPCR experts and drug developers advancing cutting-edge science to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies for patients with significant unmet needs. The company’s proprietary Native Complex Platform™ is designed to enable new approaches to GPCR drug discovery and has led to the development of a diverse pipeline of novel oral small molecule drug candidates. Septerna is advancing programs in endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, metabolic diseases and additional therapeutic areas, both independently and with partners. For more information, please visit www.septerna.com.

Investor Contact:
Renee Leck, THRUST
renee@thrustsc.com

Media Contact:
Carly Scaduto, THRUST
carly@thrustsc.com 


