Senzime secures strategic hospital orders within leading US integrated healthcare delivery network

Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime AB today announced that it has secured strategic contracts to supply hospitals within one of the world's largest integrated healthcare networks (IDN), encompassing a potential of more than 150 hospitals across the United States. The initial phase includes deliveries of TetraGraph systems to a first group of hospitals within the network, marking the beginning of what has the potential to become Senzime's largest system-wide agreement in the US to date.

"This marks another important win for Senzime in the US market as we continue to expand our installed base and lead the technology conversion to safer anesthesia. IDNs play a central role in the US healthcare system, often making centralized purchasing decisions that can extend across hundreds of affiliated hospitals. Adoption is driven not only by patient safety considerations, but also by the need to reduce anesthesia drug costs, minimize complications, and ensure compliance with evolving clinical guidelines," comments Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

Senzime's solutions are used by anesthesiologists in thousands of operating rooms worldwide to enhance patient safety during and after surgery. The TetraGraph® system uses proprietary algorithms and advanced sensors to monitor the electrical activity of patients' muscles during surgery. The monitor helps clinicians optimize dosing of neuromuscular blocking and reversal agents as well as help determine when it is safe to intubate patients and restore spontaneous breathing after surgery.

TetraGraph is designed to support compliance with recent clinical guidelines published by anesthesiology societies, including the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) and European Society of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care (ESAIC).

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

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Senzime secures strategic hospital orders within leading US integrated healthcare delivery network

SOURCE: Senzime

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