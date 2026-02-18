Senzime secures credit line facility of 50 MSEK

Senzime AB (publ.) (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) announces that the company has secured a credit line facility of 50 MSEK. The credit facility has been issued at fair market terms by a group of existing shareholders including Crafoord and Segulah, as well DBT Capital, a part of Noba Bank Group.

The credit facility of total 50 MSEK consists in part of a loan and in part of a revolving credit facility that can be called upon to cover peaks in working capital needs. There are no warrants, other dilutive instruments or special conversion rights linked to the facility.

"A strong vote of confidence. The facility enables us to manage potential peaks in working capital requirements during our rapid growth journey and serves as clear confirmation of our principal shareholders' long-term commitment as well as external financiers' confidence in the company's business model, scalability, and global potential", comments Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

This information is information that Senzime is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-18 08:30 CET.

