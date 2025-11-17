Sensus Healthcare Expands Role of President Michael Sardano to Include Chief Commercial Officer

New responsibilities recognize Mr. Sardano’s significant accomplishments in securing CPT® codes for office-based SRT and the growing commercial opportunity the Company now faces

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological skin conditions, today announced that President Michael Sardano has been appointed to the additional role of Chief Commercial Officer. In this newly created position, Mr. Sardano will direct the company’s global sales, marketing and commercial strategy across its portfolio of SRT technologies, Sentinel® software and related service models.

These expanded responsibilities follow a recent reimbursement milestone from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which established current procedural terminology (CPT) codes specific to the use of superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) for non-melanoma skin cancer. This development has driven heightened interest and demand across dermatology and oncology practices. In his new role, Mr. Sardano will lead efforts to expand physician adoption of SRT, support recurring-revenue models and drive growth across U.S. and international markets.

“We believe we will see a notable uptick in interest for our technology, largely due to a more favorable reimbursement environment for our SRT product,” said Joe Sardano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sensus Healthcare. “Michael has been at the forefront of securing these wins, while supporting commercial execution around this reimbursement milestone and the future ramp in demand. His strong leadership of our sales and marketing team, combined with our deep customer relationships and best-in-class SRT outcomes over 16 years, powerfully position us to capitalize on this next phase of growth with a heightened focus on commercial strategies.”

“I’ve devoted my career to advocating the clinical and economic benefits of SRT, and I couldn’t be more excited about the latest momentum building around our technology,” said Michael Sardano. “With dedicated, clear, and favorable reimbursement now in place and an exciting new path for accelerated growth, we are redoubling our focus on expanding access to SRT nationwide and internationally so that more physicians and patients can benefit from this non-invasive, life-changing treatment. I look forward to working more closely with our outstanding commercial team to continue growing the company and advancing our mission.”

Michael Sardano joined Sensus Healthcare in 2010 to help start the company and joined full-time in 2013 as Corporate Counsel for Regulatory Affairs, and subsequently held leadership positions including Vice President & General Counsel and then President since 2022. He is a member of the Florida State Bar Association and holds a J.D. from New England Law and a B.S. in Management and Finance from Bentley University.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

