SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sensei Biotherapeutics to Present Clinical Data from the Phase 1 Dose Expansion Cohort of Solnerstotug at the ESMO Congress 2025

July 31, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer patients, announced today that clinical data from the dose expansion cohort of the Phase 1/2 trial of solnerstotug alone and in combination with Libtayo® (cemiplimab), Regeneron’s PD-1 inhibitor, will be presented in a mini oral session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025, being held October 17-21, 2025 in Berlin, Germany.

Presentation Details:

Title: Results from a Phase 1 expansion cohort of solnerstotug (pH-selective anti-VISTA antibody) combined with cemiplimab in patients with advanced solid tumors resistant to prior PD-(L)1 therapy 
Presenter: Dr. Kyriakos Papadopoulos, Co-Director of Clinical Research at START, San Antonio
Abstract Number: 3933
Presentation Date & Time: Friday, October 17, 2025 from 2:00 – 3:30 CEST

About Sensei Biotherapeutics 
Sensei Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SNSE) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment to unleash T cells against tumors. Sensei’s lead product candidate is solnerstotug, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com, and follow the company on X @SenseiBio and LinkedIn.

Investor & Media Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
Jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com


Massachusetts Phase I Data
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH IQVIA
AI Is Taking Over Drug Safety Monitoring–But There’s One Thing It Can’t Replace
July 17, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Illustration of businesspeople heading to exit
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of H1 2025
July 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Genome data. Genetics sequence barcode visualization, dna test and genetic medical sequencing map. Genomics genealogy sequencing data, chromosome architecture vector concept illustration
Opinion
How AI and Genetics Could Restore Public Trust in Pharma
July 7, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Allan Gobbs
Computational biology illustration
Job Trends
Bioinformatics Roles in Increasing Demand, Critical to Industry, Personalized Medicine
July 3, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel