Sensei Biotherapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients, today announced that John Celebi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 8, 2025.

An on-demand corporate presentation will be available here on September 5, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. ET. A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Sensei website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics 
Sensei Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SNSE) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment to unleash T cells against tumors. Sensei’s lead product candidate is solnerstotug, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com, and follow the company on X @SenseiBio and LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
Jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com


