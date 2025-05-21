SEKISUI Diagnostics Announces Launch of the OSOM® RSV Test

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEKISUI Diagnostics, a global medical diagnostics manufacturer, has announced the launch of a new rapid diagnostic testing tool to detect Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in professional healthcare settings.

The OSOM® RSV Test is a rapid immunochromatographic assay for the qualitative detection of RSV nucleoprotein antigen in anterior nasal swab specimens from patients with signs and symptoms of respiratory infections in just 15 minutes. It is CLIA-waived for use at the point-of-care and like most of the other OSOM Rapid Tests, it is made in the USA and supported by a highly skilled technical support team of medical technologists/professionals.

Unlike most rapid RSV antigen tests, the OSOM® test is uniquely designed to serve a broader patient demographic that targets two high-risk groups for severe RSV infection. The test is cleared for use for children 6 months to 6 years old and adults ages 60 and older, providing healthcare professionals with a better diagnostic tool for these patient populations.

"With the overlapping symptoms of common respiratory infections and the disparate treatment protocols for each, it is more critical than ever to provide accurate and timely results. Now that there are different treatment options on the market, we found it extremely important to expand our respiratory portfolio to provide healthcare professionals diagnostic solutions to improve the health of their patients." said Harold Chan, VP & General Manager Point-of-Care Business Unit

SEKISUI Diagnostics is a well-known provider of many rapid diagnostic solutions to the professional and home testing markets through a portfolio of tests under the OSOM®, Metrix® and Acucy® brands.

"Another key benefit of this product is our unique QC Inside® feature, which provides two extra tests per kit at no additional charge for external quality control testing. This enables our customers to meet their laboratory requirements while improving the financial health of their practice." said David Morris, Associate Director, Product Management

About SEKISUI Diagnostics:

With over 40 years of experience, SEKISUI Diagnostics' mission is to provide intelligent solutions to enhance life with science and improve the health of all people. We supply innovative medical diagnostics globally to physicians, hospitals, laboratories and alternate testing locations. Our product lines include clinical chemistry reagents, point-of-care tests, pre-analytic systems as well as enzymes and specialty biochemicals.

OSOM®, QC Inside® and Acucy® are registered trademarks of SEKISUI Diagnostics, LLC. Metrix® is a registered trademark of Aptitude Medical Systems Inc

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sekisui-diagnostics-announces-launch-of-the-osom-rsv-test-302459560.html

SOURCE SEKISUI DIAGNOSTICS, LLC