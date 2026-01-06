SUBSCRIBE
Seismic Therapeutic Announces Updated Presentation Time at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seismic Therapeutic, Inc., the machine learning immunology company, today announced an update to its presentation scheduled at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California.

Jo Viney, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will now present a company overview on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Members of the Seismic management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

About Seismic Therapeutic
Seismic Therapeutic™ is a clinical-stage biotechnology company making a major shift in how immunology therapies are discovered and developed, enabled by machine learning. The company has a growing preclinical stage best-in-class and first-in-class biologics pipeline, derived from its integrated IMPACT platform, to control dysregulated adaptive immunity and address multiple autoimmune diseases. The company is backed by a strong syndicate of life sciences investors and is located in the Boston biotechnology hub. For more information, please visit www.seismictx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and on X @Seismic_Tx.

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Kathryn Morris
The Yates Network
kathryn@theyatesnetwork.com

Investor Contact:
Ami Bavishi or Nick Colangelo
Gilmartin Group LLC
seismictx@gilmartinir.com

Seismic Therapeutic, Inc.
