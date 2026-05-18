SEED Therapeutics to Present Phase 1 Trial Design for ST-01156, a First-in-Human Oral RBM39 Molecular Glue Degrader, at 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEED Therapeutics, Inc. (“SEED”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing rationally designed molecular glue degraders, today announced that it will present a poster on ST-01156, its orally administered, selective RBM39 molecular glue degrader currently in a first-in-human Phase 1 study, at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 29 through June 2 in Chicago, IL. The poster will describe the trial design and preclinical rationale for the ongoing Phase 1 study of ST-01156 in patients with advanced solid malignancies, with a focus on RBM39-dependent cancers.

“RBM39 is a compelling oncology target whose therapeutic potential has been constrained by prior chemical matter. ST-01156 was designed as an oral, selective, brain-penetrant molecular glue degrader to test that hypothesis with the pharmacologic profile required for patients with advanced solid tumors. This Phase 1 study is structured to rigorously characterize its safety, pharmacology, and early signals of activity in patients with RBM39-dependent cancers, including those who have exhausted standard treatment options,” said Eric K. Rowinsky, M.D., clinical and medical lead at SEED and presenting author of the poster.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: First-in-Human Clinical Evaluation of ST-01156, an Optimized and Selective Degrader of RNA-Binding Motif 39 (RBM39): A Phase 1 Study in Advanced Solid Malignancies with a Focus on RBM39-Dependent Cancers

First-in-Human Clinical Evaluation of ST-01156, an Optimized and Selective Degrader of RNA-Binding Motif 39 (RBM39): A Phase 1 Study in Advanced Solid Malignancies with a Focus on RBM39-Dependent Cancers Presenter/Authors: Eric K. Rowinsky, Gregory M. Cote, George D. Demetri, Robert G. Maki, Suzanne George, Daneng Li, Alain C. Mita, Monica M. Mita, Jordi Rodon Ahnert, Dan Lu, Dong Liu, Lan Huang, James Tonra

Eric K. Rowinsky, Gregory M. Cote, George D. Demetri, Robert G. Maki, Suzanne George, Daneng Li, Alain C. Mita, Monica M. Mita, Jordi Rodon Ahnert, Dan Lu, Dong Liu, Lan Huang, James Tonra Presentation Time : Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. CDT

: Location : McCormick Place, Chicago, IL

: McCormick Place, Chicago, IL Session : Developmental Therapeutics — Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

: Developmental Therapeutics — Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology Abstract Number: TPS3164

TPS3164 Poster Board Number: 296b

About SEED Therapeutics

SEED Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing rationally designed molecular glue degraders to treat diseases driven by proteins previously considered undruggable. Its proprietary RITE3™ platform enables selective targeted protein degradation with a defined therapeutic window, supporting a pipeline of six molecular glue programs across oncology, neurodegeneration, and immunology.

SEED was co-founded by four preeminent scientists:

Nobel Laureate Prof. Avram Hershko , co-discoverer of the ubiquitin-proteasome system, the cellular machinery that SEED’s molecular glue degraders harness to eliminate disease-causing proteins.

, co-discoverer of the ubiquitin-proteasome system, the cellular machinery that SEED’s molecular glue degraders harness to eliminate disease-causing proteins. Dr. Lan Huang , a pioneering structural biochemist who determined the first high-resolution structure of an E3 ligase substrate-binding domain, providing foundational insight into how targeted protein degradation can be rationally designed.

, a pioneering structural biochemist who determined the first high-resolution structure of an E3 ligase substrate-binding domain, providing foundational insight into how targeted protein degradation can be rationally designed. Prof. Ning Zheng (University of Washington, HHMI Investigator), structural biologist and pioneer of RING-finger E3 ligase mechanisms, and the scientist who coined the term “molecular glue” to describe small molecules that redirect E3 ligases to degrade neo-substrates.

(University of Washington, HHMI Investigator), structural biologist and pioneer of RING-finger E3 ligase mechanisms, and the scientist who coined the term “molecular glue” to describe small molecules that redirect E3 ligases to degrade neo-substrates. Prof. Michele Pagano (NYU Grossman School of Medicine, HHMI Investigator), one of the world’s foremost authorities on ubiquitin-mediated proteolysis and its role in cell cycle control and cancer, whose work has defined how E3 ligase dysregulation drives tumor development.

Eli Lilly and Company and Eisai Co., Ltd. serve as strategic investors and research collaborators, providing both financial investments and scientific partnerships in support of SEED’s mission to unlock undruggable disease targets. Additional information is available at www.seedtherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding SEED Therapeutics, including statements about the design and progress of its clinical and preclinical programs. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks, including those inherent to drug development. SEED undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media & Investor Contact

Investor Relations: IR@seedtherapeutics.com

Media Relations: PR@seedtherapeutics.com