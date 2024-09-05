SeaStar Medical to Webcast Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

DENVER, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a commercial-stage medical device company developing proprietary solutions to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs, announces that management will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website.



Management is available for in-person and virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference being held September 9-11. Institutional investors and industry professionals can register to attend the conference virtually or in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical is a commercial-stage medical technology company that is redefining how extracorporeal therapies may reduce the consequences of excessive inflammation on vital organs. SeaStar Medical’s novel technologies rely on science and innovation to provide life-saving solutions to critically ill patients. The Company is developing and commercializing cell-directed extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses. For more information visit www.seastarmedical.com or visit us on LinkedIn or X.

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

(310) 691-7100

Jcain@lhai.com

# # #