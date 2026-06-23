SeaStar Medical to Present at Upcoming Investor Summit Conference

DENVER, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transformational treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life, announced today that Eric Schlorff, Chief Executive Officer of SeaStar Medical, will present at the Virtual Investor Summit Conference on Wednesday, June 24th at 10:30 am Eastern Time.

Interested investors can register and view the live presentation here: SeaStar Medical Events / Presentations

A replay of the SeaStar Medical presentation will be available on the Company's website and can be accessed here. The replay will be available for up to 30 days following its posting.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transformational treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life. SeaStar Medical’s first commercial product, QUELIMMUNE® (SCD-PED), was approved in 2024 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is the only FDA approved product for the ultra-rare condition of life-threatening Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) due to sepsis or a septic condition requiring renal replacement therapy (RRT) in critically ill pediatric patients. SeaStar Medical’s Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) therapy has been awarded Breakthrough Device Designation for six therapeutic indications by the FDA, enabling the potential for a speedier pathway to approval and preferable reimbursement dynamics at commercial launch. The company is currently conducting the NEUTRALIZE-AKI pivotal clinical trial of its SCD therapy in adult patients with AKI requiring continuous renal replacement therapy, a life-threatening condition with no effective treatment options that impacts over 200,000 adults in the U.S. annually.

For more information visit www.seastarmedical.com or visit us on LinkedIn or X.

Contact:

SeaStar Investor Relations:

IR@SeaStarMed.com