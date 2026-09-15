SCYNEXIS Appoints Todd Minga, M.D., as Senior Vice President, Research & Development

Experienced biopharmaceutical and nephrology leader joins SCYNEXIS to advance its rare disease development programs

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) (the Company or SCYNEXIS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing innovative solutions for severe rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Todd Minga, M.D. as Senior Vice President, Research & Development, effective September 14, 2026.

Dr. Minga brings more than two decades of experience spanning clinical medicine, drug development, medical affairs, clinical research, and strategic leadership in kidney disease and rare disorders. He joins SCYNEXIS from Akebia Therapeutics, where he most recently served as Vice President, Medical Affairs and Clinical Development. In that role, he helped shape clinical and regulatory strategies, support pipeline advancement, engage with regulators and key opinion leaders, and contribute to business development initiatives. Prior to Akebia, Dr. Minga held leadership positions at Maze Therapeutics, IQVIA, and practiced as a board-certified nephrologist for more than 16 years.

“Todd is a highly accomplished physician and biopharmaceutical leader whose unique combination of clinical expertise, development leadership, and deep understanding of kidney disease makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead our research and development organization,” said David Angulo, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. “As we advance SCY-770 and SCY-247, Todd’s experience building and executing development strategies will be invaluable. We are delighted to welcome him to the leadership team.”

“I am excited to join SCYNEXIS at this important stage in the Company’s evolution,” said Dr. Minga. “SCYNEXIS has built a differentiated, clinical-stage portfolio focused on addressing severe, progressive and underserved rare diseases. As a nephrologist, the opportunity to help advance SCY-770 for patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease is especially meaningful to me, given the significant unmet needs that remain. The Company’s antifungal program further demonstrates the depth and breadth of its scientific capabilities. I look forward to working with the SCYNEXIS team to advance these programs and, ultimately, improve outcomes for patients.”

Dr. Minga earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School and completed his residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship in Nephrology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He is board certified in Internal Medicine and Nephrology and has authored numerous scientific publications in kidney disease and related therapeutic areas.

In connection with his appointment, on September 14, 2026, Dr. Minga was granted an option to purchase 40,000 shares of SCYNEXIS common stock at a per share exercise price of $4.60, the closing trading price on September 14, 2026, and 5,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs"). The stock option has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with one-fourth of the shares subject to the option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following thirty-six months, provided Dr. Minga continues to provide service to SCYNEXIS. The RSUs vest in three equal annual installments on September 15, 2027, September 15, 2028, and September 15, 2029, subject to Dr. Minga's continued service with the Company through each applicable vesting date. The stock option and RSUs were granted pursuant to the SCYNEXIS 2015 Inducement Award Plan as a material inducement to Dr. Minga entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing innovative solutions for severe rare diseases. SCY-770 is being developed for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD) and has been granted Orphan Drug designation. SCYNEXIS’s proprietary antifungal platform “fungerps” includes BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets), the first approved representative of this novel class, which has been licensed to GSK, and SCY-247, currently in clinical stages of development. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com .