Scribe Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on CRISPR Genome and Epigenome Editing Technologies at American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2024

Presentations will showcase the company’s latest advances enabled by its CRISPR by DesignTM approach to engineer safer and more effective in vivo genetic medicines for cardiometabolic disease

ALAMEDA, Calif.--Scribe Therapeutics Inc. (Scribe), a genetic medicines company unlocking the potential of CRISPR to transform human health, today announced its participation in the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions taking place in Chicago, IL, from November 15-18, 2024.





Scribe will deliver one late-breaking presentation, one oral presentation, and two poster presentations validating its CRISPR X-Editor (XE) and Epigenetic Long-Term X-Repressor (ELXR) technologies for addressing cardiometabolic disease. XE and ELXR are enabled by Scribe’s CRISPR by DesignTM approach.

The late-breaker presentation will report, for the first time, preclinical data demonstrating the potential of the company’s proprietary ELXR platform for targeted epigenetic silencing to effectively lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in non-human primates. Furthermore, Scribe will showcase the potential of XE to reduce LDL-C in non-human primates and apolipoprotein C-III (APOC3) levels in vivo. These presentations will highlight the company’s latest advances in the development of potent, safe, and durable CRISPR-based genetic medicines that may shift the treatment paradigm for cardiometabolic disease.

More details on each presentation are listed below and on the AHA website.

Late-breaking presentation title: A Novel CRISPR-based Epigenetic Silencer Potently, Durably, and Safely Reduces LDLc in Non-Human Primates at Therapeutically Relevant Doses

Session title: Exploring New Therapeutic Horizons for Cardiometabolic Disease: Before Phase 0

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Time: 1:30 - 1:40 p.m. CT

Location: Room S102BC

Speaker: Aarif Khakoo, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research and Development

Moderated digital poster presentation title: Engineering and Development of Optimal CRISPR Based Genome Modification Molecules for Safe and Effective LDL-C Lowering

Session title: Genomic Therapies for Cardiovascular Disease

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Time: 9:30 - 9:35 a.m. CT

Location: Zone 1, Moderated Digital Poster 2

Speaker: Christopher Duncan-Lewis, Senior Scientist I

Poster title: A Single-Dose of a Novel CasX-Editor Lowers APOC3 Levels In Vivo

Session title: ATVB Early Career Poster Reception

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Time: 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. CT

Location: Hyatt Regency‚ Jackson Park

Speaker: Santhosh Karanth, Senior Scientist I, and Elena Smekalova, Associate Director of Discovery Biology

Presentation title: A Single-Dose of a Novel CasX-Editor Lowers APOC3 Levels In Vivo

Session title: George Lyman Duff Memorial Lecture

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Time: 8:47 - 8:57 a.m. CT

Location: Room S105ABC

Speaker: Maria Mirotsou, Vice President of Discovery Biology

About Scribe Therapeutics

Scribe Therapeutics is revolutionizing the development of optimized in vivo CRISPR-based genetic medicines designed to become standard of care treatments for patients suffering from highly prevalent diseases, starting with cardiometabolic disease. Our CRISPR by Design™ approach engineers bacterial immune systems into a premier suite of genome and epigenome editing tools built for unique molecular advantages in activity, specificity and deliverability that translate into safer and more effective genetic therapies. Co-founded by Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and backed by leading life sciences investors, Scribe is engineering the future of genetic medicine. To learn more, visit www.scribetx.com.

