Scribe Therapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRISPR--Scribe Therapeutics Inc. (Scribe), a genetic medicines company unlocking the potential of CRISPR to transform human health, today announced that Benjamin Oakes, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Scribe, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.





About Scribe Therapeutics

Scribe Therapeutics is revolutionizing the development of optimized in vivo CRISPR-based genetic medicines designed to become standard of care treatments for patients suffering from highly prevalent diseases, starting with cardiometabolic disease. Our CRISPR by Design™ approach engineers bacterial immune systems into a premier suite of genome and epigenome editing tools built for unique molecular advantages in activity, specificity and deliverability that translate into safer and more effective genetic therapies. Co-founded by Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and backed by leading life sciences investors, Scribe is engineering the future of genetic medicine. To learn more, visit www.scribetx.com.

