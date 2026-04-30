Scribe Therapeutics to Highlight Engineered CRISPR Platform Advances and Lead Cardiometabolic Pipeline at ASGCT and EAS Congress 2026

ASGCT oral presentations to showcase recent development in engineering highly specific and potent CRISPR gene editing and epigenetic silencing technologies

Late-breaking EAS oral presentation to report latest preclinical data for PCSK9-silencing therapy STX-1150 for ASCVD

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRISPR--Scribe Therapeutics, Inc. (Scribe), a biotechnology company engineering purpose-built CRISPR technologies designed to reshape the treatment of disease by enabling earlier intervention, improved outcomes, and longer, healthier lives, today announced its participation in the 29th American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting and the 94th European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Congress.

Scribe will deliver two oral presentations and one workshop presentation at ASGCT, taking place May 11-15 at the Thomas Michael Menino Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston and virtually. The sessions will feature the company’s ongoing advances to its Epigenetic Long-Term X-Repressor (ELXR) and X-Editor (XE) genome editing technologies, including DeepXE, an AI-enabled CRISPR design platform for accurately predicting editing efficiency for Scribe’s XE-based therapeutics. Collectively, these data demonstrate Scribe’s ability to engineer CRISPR systems with enhanced specificity and potency. The ELXR presentation will feature recently published work describing the engineering and mechanism underlying the platform.

At the EAS Congress occurring May 24-27 at the Megaron Athens International Convention Centre in Greece, Scribe will deliver a late-breaking oral presentation on the preclinical data for STX-1150, its PCSK9-targeting epigenetic silencing therapy for low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) lowering.

Full abstracts are available on the ASGCT conference website. The presentation details for ASGCT and EAS are listed below.

ASGCT 2026 Annual Meeting, May 11-15 Oral Presentations

Workshop Title: Engineering CasX from clay to clinic: lessons in precision, potency, and translatability

Workshop Session: Advancing the next generation of tools for precision gene editing in vivo

Date: Monday, May 11, 2026

Time: 3:07 PM - 3:33 PM ET

Location: MCEC Room 052AB (Exhibit Level)

Speaker: Brett Staahl, Ph.D., Co-founder and VP of External Innovation

Title: Engineering CasX for therapeutic-grade in vivo editing with DeepXE, a predictive model for guide potency

Session: Genome editing III

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Time: 11:30 AM - 11:45 AM ET

Location: Westin Seaport Grand Ballroom AB (Concourse Level)

Speaker: Sarah Denny, Ph.D., Senior Director of Molecular Engineering

Abstract Number: 482

Title: ADDing a lock to epigenome editing: DNMT3A allostery enhances specificity and potency of CRISPR-CasX-based epigenetic repressors

Session: Expanding cell and gene therapy through therapeutic RNA and epigenome engineering

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Time: 3:45 PM - 4:00 PM ET

Location: MCEC Room 052AB (Exhibit Level)

Speaker: Emeric Charles, Ph.D., Senior Scientist

Abstract Number: 497

EAS Congress 2026, May 24-27 Late-Breaking Oral Presentation

Title: Epigenetic PCSK9 silencing with STX-1150 provides durable LDL-C control after a single dose

Session: Late breaker abstracts in PCSK9 pharmacology

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Time: 4:21 PM - 4:39 PM EET

Location: Aravanis Hall

Speaker: Benjamin Oakes, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

About Scribe Therapeutics

Scribe Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing optimized in vivo CRISPR-based technologies and genetic medicines designed to become standard of care treatments for patients suffering from highly prevalent diseases, starting with cardiometabolic disease. Leveraging its CRISPR by Design™ approach and nature’s blueprint for improved cardiovascular health, Scribe’s initial programs focus on addressing the key drivers of ASCVD such as elevated LDL-C, lipoprotein(a), and triglycerides. The company’s lead candidate, STX-1150, is a novel liver-targeted therapy designed to epigenetically silence the PCSK9 gene and reduce LDL-C levels without inducing permanent DNA changes. To broaden and accelerate the impact of its engineered CRISPR technologies for patients, Scribe has formed strategic collaborations with world-leading pharmaceutical companies including Sanofi and Eli Lilly. Co-founded by Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and backed by leading life sciences investors, Scribe is advancing scalable, transformative, and preventative genetic medicines with the goal of improving outcomes and democratizing access to the protective effects of beneficial human genetics. To learn more, visit www.scribetx.com.

Media Contact:

Thermal for Scribe Therapeutics

media@scribetx.com