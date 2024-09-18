SciTech Development, Inc. Announces Receipt of Drug Supply From The National Cancer Institute (NCI)

DETROIT, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciTech Development, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on innovative cancer therapeutics, is pleased to announce that the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, has provided the company with an additional supply of fenretinide, a key pharmaceutical ingredient in the company’s ST-001 investigational drug product and drug pipeline.

The NCI’s provision of fenretinide will enable SciTech to treat over 300 patients, complete both Phase 1a and 1b of its ongoing clinical trials at six locations and expand its clinical studies. This supply will help SciTech achieve key Phase 1 outcomes, such as determining optimal drug dosing and assessing the safety and tolerability of ST-001 in patients with relapsed or refractory T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Additionally, it will reduce development costs and accelerate ST-001’s development timeline. More details on the trial and locations can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04234048.

“We are honored to receive this additional fenretinide supply from the National Cancer Institute” said Earle Holsapple, CEO of SciTech Development. “The continued support of NCI underscores the potential of ST-001 in a broad range of cancers, including initially treating T-cell lymphoma patients. This contribution allows us to continue to advance our clinical programs without delay, and complete both Phase 1a and 1b of our trial, bringing us closer to offering a new therapeutic option for patients battling difficult-to-treat cancers.”

ST-001 is a patented, aqueous suspension of nanoparticles that contain fenretinide within specially formulated phospholipid bilayers, designed to enhance the drug’s bioavailability, delivery, and potential efficacy for cancer treatment. Fenretinide has been extensively studied, offering unique advantages such as multiple anti-cancer mechanisms of action, favorable safety profile, and its broad applicability in other cancers.

SciTech Development is dedicated to bringing innovative therapies to patients in need and is grateful for NCI’s continued support. The company looks forward to sharing future updates as the clinical trials progress.

For more information about SciTech Development and its clinical programs, please visit www.SciTechSDP.com.

CONTACT:

David Schaffer, Investor Relations

DRS@SciTechDevelopment.com

About SciTech Development, Inc.

SciTech Development, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. SciTech is focused on advancing its clinical programs to bring innovative and effective cancer treatments to patients worldwide.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scitech-development-inc-announces-receipt-of-drug-supply-from-the-national-cancer-institute-nci-302249654.html

SOURCE SciTech Development