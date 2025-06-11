Scipher Medicine Announces Collaboration with Top-Three Pharmaceutical Company to Integrate Precision Medicine into Clinical Trial Design

Partnership integrates Scipher's PrismRA to deliver insights into therapy response segmentation

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company dedicated to transforming patient care through data-driven insights, today announced a strategic collaboration with a top 3 global pharmaceutical company. The partnership aims to enhance clinical trials by incorporating PrismRA®, Scipher's proprietary precision medicine diagnostic, into an ongoing trial.

PrismRA is designed to analyze a patient’s molecular profile to predict non-response to certain therapies, enabling a more precise understanding of patient populations. By applying PrismRA within the context of this clinical trial, Scipher Medicine will provide critical insights into therapy response segmentation. These insights are expected to help refine patient selection strategies, better characterize treatment effects across subpopulations, and inform the design of future studies.

This collaboration highlights the growing recognition of the value of precision medicine diagnostics in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the drug development lifecycle. By prospectively or retrospectively analyzing patient data using advanced molecular tools like PrismRA, pharmaceutical companies can gain deeper biological insights that may substantially de-risk and accelerate the path from clinical trial to patient benefit.

"We are incredibly pleased to partner with one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies to embed precision medicine insights directly into their clinical trial process," said Reg Seeto, CEO of Scipher Medicine. "This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to driving precision medicine into drug development. By applying our validated diagnostic capabilities like PrismRA, we aim to help our partners better understand therapy response, optimize trial design, and ultimately bring the right therapies to the right patients more efficiently."

Scipher Medicine leverages a robust suite of capabilities, including its AI-driven target selection and ranking methodologies, therapy response/non-response biomarker and diagnostic development, and its industry-leading clinico-transcriptomic data asset, to drive innovation across the entire therapeutic development spectrum. This partnership is a testament to the increasing adoption of these advanced approaches by leaders in the pharmaceutical industry.

The specific terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

About Scipher Medicine

Scipher Medicine is driving the probability of success at each stage of drug development from discovery to commercialization by leveraging AI with network biology, and proprietary data, through our SPECTRA Rx and Dx platforms. Scipher has the industry’s largest non-oncology clinico- genomic data asset and biobank in addition to EMR data for over 3 million rheumatology patients. For more information, please visit www.sciphermedicine.com.

About PrismRA®

PrismRA is a revolutionary blood test bringing precision medicine to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which affects 20 million patients globally. From a routine blood draw, the PrismRA test analyzes an individual’s molecular signature, helping identify who is unlikely to adequately respond to TNFi therapy, the world’s largest selling drug class, so non-responders can be prescribed alternative effective therapy and avoid unnecessary dose escalations or drug cycles. Providers now have objective data to inform therapeutic decision-making and give patients the best chance of achieving treatment targets and improving clinical outcomes. For more information, please visit PrismRA.com.

