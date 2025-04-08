Scientist.com Launches Clinical Labs Navigator™ to Expand Clinical Sourcing Capabilities

New solution streamlines clinical procurement, reduces costs, and accelerates study timelines

San Diego, CA — Scientist.com, the leading R&D procurement orchestration platform for the life sciences, today announced the launch of Clinical Labs Navigator™, a groundbreaking new tool that redefines how clinical trial services are sourced, managed, and executed. Developed in response to growing demand for more modern, collaborative procurement tools, Clinical Labs Navigator enables life science organizations to seamlessly engage with CROs while eliminating the inefficiencies of legacy processes. The platform delivers a more connected and compliant workflow, supporting streamlined communication, full budget digitization, and greater transparency across the clinical research lifecycle.

“Clinical Labs Navigator was built to meet the increasing need for integrated, efficient, and compliant solutions in clinical trial execution,” said Matt McLoughlin, SVP of Compliance & Categories at Scientist.com. “We’ve created a tool that not only helps clients streamline the design of clinical trials, through enhanced internal and external collaboration, but increases transparency throughout the study design and contracting process.”

The solution enhances platform workflows across several high-impact areas for both the sponsor and CRO:

Budget Digitization: Improved budget tracking and rate card adherence

Budget Management: Built-in cost modeling tools to improve and refine accuracy of budget estimates

Increased compliance: Enhanced audit trails to increase efficiency and compliance

Enhanced analytics: Improved reporting capabilities across various metrics

With this release, Scientist.com expands its clinical-stage portfolio to offer solutions across the entire development pipeline including Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), Real-World Evidence/Data (RWE/RWD), Market Access, GMP manufacturing, and late-stage biomarker development. Clinical Labs Navigator is particularly suited for organizations seeking to consolidate sourcing efforts, reduce study delays, and increase visibility across their global clinical operations.

The launch is a key milestone in Scientist.com’s broader mission to digitally transform the way research is conducted. By leveraging AI-enabled tools and deeply embedded compliance frameworks, the platform empowers researchers and procurement professionals to make smarter, faster decisions—ultimately accelerating the development of life-changing therapies.

To learn more about Clinical Labs Navigator™ and explore our full suite of clinical sourcing solutions, visit https://info.scientist.com/clinical

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the leading AI-enabled digital research platform for the life science industry. The platform simplifies drug discovery and development by streamlining procurement, accelerating innovation, ensuring regulatory compliance, and connecting researchers with a global network of pre-qualified suppliers. Scientist.com powers private marketplaces for the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, over 100 biotech firms, and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Learn more at Scientist.com.