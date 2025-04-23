Scientific Industries Secures New Funding to Advance its SBI Bioprocessing Division

BOHEMIA, N.Y., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB: SCND), a life sciences tool provider, and a developer of digitally simplified bioprocessing products, announced today that it has successfully secured approximately $1.6 million in a private placement to advance the Company’s SBI’s DOTS Platform, a real-time bioprocessing system and for general corporate use.

The offering consisted of 1,550,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a purchase price of $1.00 per share and includes one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at an exercise price of $1.00 per share for a period of up to six (6) months.

John Moore, Chairman, said, “We appreciate the continued support of our longstanding shareholders as we scale our DOTS platform with the upcoming launch of our first-in-class optical pH sensor and high-performance liquid injection system in the second half of 2025. With DOTS MPS, we’re creating the standard in parallel bioprocessing to power the next era of AI and digital biology. AI run on data and DOTS delivers affordable, structured, reliable, and repeatable data for the first time in shake flask, science’s most widely used reaction vessel.”

Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Scientific Industries, Inc.

Scientific Industries (OTCQB: SCND), is a life science tool provider. It designs, manufactures, and markets laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie® 2 Mixer and Torbal® balances, and bioprocessing systems under the product name DOTS. Scientific Industries’ products are generally used and designed for research purposes in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and pharmacies. To learn more, visit www.scientificindustries.com.

About Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc.

Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc. (“SBI”) is dedicated to pioneering digitally simplified bioprocessing by providing actionable insights from lab to production floor. With a broad portfolio of state-of-the-art bioprocess sensors and actuators as well as innovative data analytics software, SBI helps scientists and engineers in bioprocessing to monitor and control critical process parameters and product quality attributes. SBI is a subsidiary of Scientific Industries Inc. (OTCQB: SCND). To learn more, visit www.scientificbio.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that relate to future events, performance or financial results of the Company are forward-looking statements which involve uncertainties that could cause actual events, performance or results to materially differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K.